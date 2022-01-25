"We need to work a lot on defense" - Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Sanjeev Baliyan feels defenders need to step up

Jaipur Pink Panthers head coach Sanjeev Baliyan has opined that the team needs to work hard in defense, otherwise it will be difficult for the franchise to qualify for the playoffs.

The Jaipur-based franchise suffered a 22-41 defeat at the hands of Bengal Warriors last night in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Because of the loss, Jaipur remained eighth in the standings. A victory would have taken them into the top 6.

Commenting on his team's embarrassing defeat against Bengal Warriors, Sanjeev Baliyan said at the post-match press conference:

"Had we won this match, the road to the playoffs would have been easier for us. But I think we need to work a lot on defense, then only the team will progress."

Jaipur Pink Panthers attempted 26 tackles against the Bengal Warriors, but only four of them were successful. The likes of Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Vishal and Pavan TR could not impress much in the defense. While Dhull and Vishal scored two points each, Kumar and Pavan could not even open their accounts.

I don't think the raiders' performance impacted the result much: Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Sanjeev Baliyan

Arjun Deshwal scored a Super 10 but the Pink Panthers suffered a big defeat (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)

Arjun Deshwal and Amit Nagar were the top performers for Jaipur last night. Deshwal continued his good form with a Super 10, whereas Nagar chipped in with six points.

When asked if the team has been over-reliant on Deshwal in the raiding unit, coach Sanjeev Baliyan replied:

"No, I don't think the raiders' performance impacted the match's result much. It was the defense. Our defenders could not stop their raiders."

The Pink Panthers are now enjoying a five-day break. They will play their next match against Patna Pirates on Sunday evening.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee