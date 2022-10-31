Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

It was a Super Sunday in Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night as fans witnessed an exciting double-header.

Bengaluru Bulls took on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening match, followed by a game between defending champions Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

The Bulls continued their winning streak and registered a 37-31 win over the Pink Panthers. Arjun Deshwal scored a Super 10 and Sunil Kumar registered a High 5 for the Jaipur-based franchise. However, their efforts went in vain.

Bharat's Super 10 and Vikash Khandola's nine points powered the Bengaluru Bulls to a six-point win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. This win has helped the Bulls strengthen their top spot in the points table.

In the second game of the day, Tamil Thalaivas registered a 10-point victory over Dabang Delhi KC. Narender was the top performer for the Chennai-based franchise. He scored 24 points in the match and guided his team to a 49-39 victory over the Delhi franchise.

Ashu Malik tried his best to save the day for Dabang Delhi KC. He scored 14 points for them in the match against the Tamil Thalaivas. However, he did not receive enough support from the other players.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a summary of the two games that took place yesterday in Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Jaipur Pink Panthers 31 - 37 Bengaluru Bulls (Arjun Deshwal 10 raid points, Sunil Kumar 5 tackle points, Bharat 10 raid points, Saurabh Nandal 3 tackle points).

Tamil Thalaivas 49 - 39 Dabang Delhi KC (Narender 23 raid points, M Abishek 3 tackle points, Ashu Malik 14 raid points, Vishal 1 tackle point).

Will Dabang Delhi KC make it to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs? Share your views in the comments box below.

