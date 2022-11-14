Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Fans at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune witnessed two Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches on a Super Sunday yesterday (November 13). The action got underway with a clash between former champions U Mumba and three-time winner Patna Pirates, followed by the Bengaluru Bulls going up against Tamil Thalaivas. Here's a look at the results of yesterday's kabaddi matches.

The first match of Super Sunday was a lop-sided encounter. U Mumba bulldozed the Patna Pirates by 36-23. The Pirates had a lot of momentum on their side as they were undefeated in their last seven matches. They even registered a win over U Mumba earlier in the season, but Sunday night belonged to the Mumbai-based franchise.

U Mumba executed the first all-out of the match in the 18th minute and gained a 18-13 lead. They did not allow the Patna Pirates to bounce back after that all-out. They executed another all-out in the second half and eventually won by a margin of 13 points.

Guman Singh was the hero for U Mumba with 13 raid points to his name. Captain Rinku HC scored four tackle points, while Ashish chipped in with three raid points and three tackle points.

In the main event of Pro Kabaddi 2022's Super Sunday, the Bengaluru Bulls recorded a 40-34 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams were neck and neck in the first half as the Thalaivas led by 19-18 after the first 20 minutes of the game. The Bulls performed much better in the second half, executing one all-out and winning by six points in the end.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a brief summary of the two matches which took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday evening:

U Mumba 36 - 23 Patna Pirates (Guman Singh 11 raid points, Rinku HC 4 tackle points, Rohit Gulia 7 raid points, Sunil 3 tackle points).

Tamil Thalaivas 34 - 40 Bengaluru Bulls (Narender Hoshiyar 9 raid points, Mohit 4 tackle points, Bharat Hooda 14 raid points, Saurabh Nandal 5 tackle points).

Poll : 0 votes