Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 best fan art from the #ILovePKL contest

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 is in full swing, entering the final leg of the league stage before the playoffs begin.

As the league moved back to its caravan format this season, fans from across the country have showered Pro Kabaddi season 10 with immense love, turning out in large numbers to support their favorite teams from the stands.

This love shown by the fans has not just been limited to their support from the stands but goes way beyond. Kabaddi fans have shown their love for PKL through the #ILovePKL contest.

The #ILovePKL contest is being carried out on the Pro Kabaddi League Instagram and X pages from February 12 to the end of May. It has witnessed numerous fans sending in their works of art in different forms.

The activity allows five lucky winners with the best works of art each week to win exclusive PKL jerseys until the end of the contest. It is being promoted through the official PKL social handles with participants posting their best works of art, craft, reels, anthems, slogans, etc.

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 and is considered among the special days of the year. On this day, kabaddi fans shared their artwork, showcasing their love for their favorite PKL teams via the #ILovePKL contest.

Here are the three best fan art from the #ILovePKL contest this week.

3 best fan art from Pro Kabaddi 2023 #ILovePKL contest

#3 Parteek Dahiya

Gujarat Giant's Parteek Dahiya

This is a realistic 3D painting featuring Gujarat Giant's star raider Parteek Dahiya. Parteek has played 17 matches this season, scoring 100 raid points with a success rate of 35 percent.

He has also picked up five Super Raids and four Super 10s. Gujarat Giants have qualified for the playoffs and will expect Parteek to come good in the knockout stages.

#2 Team Bengal Warriors

Expand Tweet

This painting depicts some of the well-known players from the Pro Kabaddi season 7 winning team Bengal Warriors. It features captain Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Suyog Gaikar, and Shrikant Jadhav.

The Bengal Warriors are unlikely to make the playoffs this season.

#1 Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar

This sketch features Naveen Kumar, one of the finest raiders in Pro Kabaddi history. He became the sixth raider to breach the 1000-point mark this season.

Although he was unfortunately ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury, Dabang Delhi comfortably made it to the playoffs.