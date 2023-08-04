Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 players Bengaluru Bulls might retain ahead of PKL 10

With the much-awaited PKL 10 auction scheduled to take place on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai, the excitement is reaching new heights. As the auction draws closer, teams are gearing up to make strategic decisions, including announcing their player retentions. Among these teams, the Bengaluru Bulls have been riding high on their impressive performance last season.

Having finished third in the points table, the Bulls narrowly missed out on a spot in the final after losing to the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semi-finals.

Eager to build on their success, Bengaluru will now set their sights on going the distance and clinching the coveted title in PKL 10. To achieve this, they recognize the importance of crafting a balanced squad around their core players.

As they prepare for the upcoming season, let's delve into the three players the Bengaluru Bulls might consider retaining. These players have been instrumental in the team's success and will play a pivotal role in the team's pursuit of PKL 10 glory.

#3 Mahender Singh (Category B)

Mahender Singh, a seasoned and experienced defender known for his lethal left-cover position, has been an indispensable asset to the Bengaluru Bulls' defense over the years.

In the previous season, Mahender once again showcased his defensive prowess, providing vital support to Saurabh Nandal. Throughout 23 matches, his agile movements and impeccable timing enabled him to execute three super tackles and achieve one High 5. With a total of 44 tackle points, he maintained an average of 1.91 successful tackles per match.

Moreover, Mahender possesses the guts to take calculated risks, which makes him a dynamic and invaluable player.

As the Bengaluru Bulls prepare for PKL 10, retaining the experienced defender, Mahender Singh, is undoubtedly a top priority to fortify their defense and maintain stability.

#2 Bharat Hooda (Category A)

Bharat Hooda, the lead raider of the Bengaluru Bulls' unit, has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. With consistent and lethal raiding performances, he had a great run last season.

In PKL 9, Bharat exhibited his raiding prowess, executing an impressive 56 percent successful raid rate in 23 matches. He managed an outstanding tally of 11 super raids, joint highest in the tournament, and an impressive 16 super 10s, joint second-best. Bharat finished as the second-best raider, amassing a total of 279 raid points, averaging 12.13 raid points per match.

Bharat Hooda's ability to single-handedly dismantle defenses and score crucial points makes him an indispensable player for the Bengaluru Bulls' raiding department.

As they strive for PKL 10 glory, retaining Bharat, will be a strategic move to lead their raiding unit to success.

#1 Saurabh Nandal (Category A)

Saurabh Nandal, a young and lethal right-corner defender, emerged as one of the most promising talents for the Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 9. With his ferocious defensive skills and impeccable timing, he quickly rose to become the top defender for the team.

Throughout 24 matches in PKL 9, Saurabh executed four super tackles and achieved an impressive three High 5s, highlighting his consistency and ability to outwit raiders effectively. His total of 72 tackle points at an average of three successful tackles per match, with a tackle success rate of 48 percent, underscored his effectiveness on the defensive front.

Saurabh Nandal's stellar performances make him a valuable asset for the Bengaluru Bulls to retain in PKL 10. As they strive to bolster their defense, retaining Saurabh Nandal would be a smart move for the team's overall strategy.