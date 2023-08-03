Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 players Dabang Delhi KC might retain ahead of PKL 10

As the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season draws near, fans are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated PKL 10 Auction, scheduled to take place on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai.

Amidst the buzz and excitement, the spotlight is on Dabang Delhi KC, a team that had a decent run in the previous season but fell short in the playoffs. Finishing sixth last season, Dabang Delhi KC lost to Bengaluru Bulls in the eliminator 1, leaving them hungry for redemption.

Despite a respectable performance, the team management is well aware that to secure their path to success, they must build a strong squad. Retaining core players who have consistently delivered will be crucial for their future endeavors.

Let's delve into the three players Dabang Delhi KC might consider retaining to pave their way to victory in PKL 10.

#3 Naveen Kumar

Popularly known as the "Naveen Express," Naveen Kumar is undeniably one of the best raiders to have graced the Pro Kabaddi League. Hailing from Dabang Delhi KC, Naveen has been the backbone of the team's raiding department, consistently delivering outstanding performances that have left fans and opponents in awe.

In the previous season, Naveen played an irreplaceable role in guiding a struggling Delhi team to the playoffs. His impact on the mat was undeniable, showcasing an impressive 49% successful raid rate.

Throughout 23 games, Naveen executed three super raids and recorded an astonishing 16 super 10s, second-best in the tournament. With a total of 254 raid points, he secured the third-highest tally, averaging an impressive 11.04 raid points per match.

Naveen Kumar's ability to outmaneuver defenders with ease and his lightning-fast raids have made him a force to be reckoned with. His raiding prowess has not only earned him accolades but has also earned crucial points for Dabang Delhi KC, paving the way for their victories.

For the team's management, retaining Naveen Kumar is a top priority, as his presence on the mat instills confidence and fear in the minds of the opposition.

#2 Vijay Malik

While he may have been underrated in the past, Vijay Malik has emerged as one of the most crucial players in the Dabang Delhi KC lineup.

His performances have been nothing short of spectacular, and he has consistently stepped up whenever the team needed him the most.

In the eighth edition of PKL, Vijay experienced a breakthrough season, displaying glimpses of his potential. In the following season, PKL 9, he continued to prove his worth as a vital player for the team.

Despite missing several matches due to injury, Vijay Malik showcased his skills whenever he got the chance to play. With a commendable 45% successful raid rate, he proved to be a dependable raider. In the 11 games he played, Vijay executed one super raid and recorded an impressive four super 10s, showcasing his ability to turn the tide in Dabang Delhi KC's favor.

What sets Vijay apart is his ability to rise to the occasion, filling in the shoes of key players when needed and delivering crucial points. His versatility and consistency make him an invaluable asset for the team, and Dabang Delhi KC will undoubtedly aim to retain him to further strengthen their raiding department.

#1 Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik, another key player in Dabang Delhi KC's lineup, has proven himself as a vital cog in the team's success. His contributions, particularly in the role of a second raider in support of Naveen Kumar, have been instrumental in many of the team's victories.

In PKL 9, Ashu displayed a commendable 36% successful raid rate, showcasing his ability to break through the opposition's defense with ease. His six super raids and five super 10s further highlighted his capability to be a game-changer on the mat. Ashu consistently managed to secure crucial raid points, making him an asset the team relied upon.

Besides his raiding prowess, Ashu Malik's willingness to take charge and deliver under pressure makes him a reliable asset. His performances have proven that he is more than capable of shouldering the responsibilities of a lead raider, further solidifying his importance to the team.