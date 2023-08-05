Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 Players UP Yoddhas might retain ahead of PKL 10

In the Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) season 9, UP Yoddhas finished fourth on the points table and advanced to the playoffs with an impressive tally of 71 points in 22 games.

Even though they didn't win the trophy, the team's players displayed some outstanding performances. Let's examine the outstanding performers to identify the top three candidates for retention.

#3 Nitesh Kumar (Category B)

Nitesh Kumar, the UP Yoddhas right corner defender, may not have had the tournament he hoped for the previous season. With 34 tackle points, he faced some difficulties and was even replaced as captain midway through the season.

However, it is critical to acknowledge Nitesh's enormous potential and capabilities as a defender. Despite his struggles in the PKL, he demonstrated his improved form during the recent Asian Championship in Busan, South Korea, where he was Team India's starting right corner defender. This performance demonstrates his ability to recover and perform at the highest level.

#2 Surender Gill (Category A)

Surender Gill was crucial in providing excellent support to Pradeep Narwal in the raiding department last season. Despite appearing in only 14 games, he scored 106 raid points, demonstrating his consistency and impact on the team's performance.

Surender and Pradeep, the raiding duo for the UP Yoddhas, were a formidable force to be reckoned with for their opponents. Given their successful collaboration, team management would undoubtedly want to keep this duo for the upcoming season. Retaining Surender Gill would not only secure their raiding department, but also preserve the chemistry and understanding he shares on the mat with Pradeep.

#1 Pardeep Narwal (Category A)

Pardeep Narwal, without a doubt one of the most prominent raiders in PKL history, had a season that fell short of his usual high standards, but he remained an important asset for UP Yoddhas. Last season, he finished as the league's sixth-highest scorer with 220 raid points. UP Yoddhas invested heavily in bringing him back to the squad by using their Final Bid Match (FBM) card for 90 lakhs in the auction, demonstrating their confidence in his abilities.

Pardeep's leadership abilities make him even more valuable to the team. Last season, he was named captain, and he seemed to thrive under the added pressure. Hence, UP Yoddhas would want to retain their superstar raider and captain to lead the team in PKL season 10.

In the last season, Yoddhas' put on some outstanding performances, making the decision to keep three players difficult. However, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, and Nitesh Kumar emerge as the top contenders for retention based on their individual contributions and the chemistry they share with the team.

Narwal's dual role as a star raider and an inspirational captain makes him an important player for UP Yoddha to keep. Gill's consistent assistance in the raiding department, as well as his successful collaboration with Pradeep, strengthens his case for retention.

Despite a difficult season, Nitesh's potential as a defensive powerhouse and the scarcity of players in the right corner position solidify his position as one of the players UP Yoddha should keep.