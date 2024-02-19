Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 records broken in Match 126 as Tamil Thalaivas trash Bengal Warriors

The Tamil Thalaivas registered a historic win over the Bengal Warriors in the 126th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match in Panchkula on Sunday, February 18, shattering multiple records in the process.

It turned out to be a high-scoring game for the Thalaivas as they beat the Warriors with a 74-37 scoreline and a massive margin of 37 points. Raiders Narender and Vishal Chahal did the bulk of the scoring, picking up 17 and 19 raid points, respectively.

Masanamuthu Lakshanan (7), Amirhossein Bastami (5), and captain Sahil Gulia (4) also scored some crucial points as the Thalaivas ended their Pro Kabaddi Season 10 campaign on a stellar note. They managed to register nine wins while suffering 13 defeats from their 22 league-stage matches.

On that note, here's a look at the three records broken in Match No.126 between the Tamil Thalaivas and the Bengal Warriors.

Most points scored in a single Pro Kabaddi League match

Winning by a gigantic margin, the Tamil Thalaivas broke the record for the most points scored in a single Pro Kabaddi League match by any team.

They scored a total of 74 points, breaking the record which was previously held by the Patna Pirates who scored 69 points in a match during the seventh season.

Raiders Vishal Chahal and Narender were the main architects of this thumping win for the Thalaivas, scoring 19 and 17 raid points, respectively.

Highest number of points scored in a single PKL game

The 126th PKL 2023 match between the Tamil Thalaivas and the Bengal Warriors became the highest-scoring match in the history of the league.

The Thalaivas scored 74 points while Bengal could only manage 37 points. In total, 111 points were scored in the match.

This previous record of 110 points in a single game was set during the 124th match of Season 7 that was played between the Patna Pirates and the Bengal Warriors.

The most number of ALL OUTS recorded by a team in a single match

While the Tamil Thalaivas crushed the Bengal Warriors, the former broke another record by inflicting the most number of ALL OUTS by a team in a single Pro Kabaddi League match.

The Thalaivas recorded as many as six ALL OUTS on the Bengal Warriors during the game.