Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 Telugu Titans' players to watch out for in PKL 10 ft. Pawan Sehrawat and Parvesh Bhainswal

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 will get underway on Saturday, December 2, with the Telugu Titans taking on the Gujarat Giants in Ahmedabad.

The Titans have been the most underperforming team in PKL. They have been the wooden spoon holders for the last two seasons and finished second-last in the seventh edition.

The Telugu-based franchise are yet to get its hands on the title. They will look to make amends this time and start PKL 10 on a fresh note. To forget the last season, Telugu Titans retained just five players and were very active in the auction.

Coach Srinivas Reddy made a statement at the auction by securing Pawan Sehrawat for a whopping ₹2.6 crore. They have also retained the likes of Parvesh Bhainswal and Rajnish Dalal in the hopes of mounting a comeback.

On that note, let’s look at the players on whom Telugu Titans can bank to have a great season.

#5 Shankar Gadai

Shankar Gadai made his Pro Kabaddi League debut last season, featuring for the Gujarat Giants. The all-rounder wasn’t used much in raids but made some decent contributions in the defense.

Gadai secured 21 tackle points in 20 games with a success rate of 32 percent. This season, he has a great chance of playing an integral role for the Titans and proving himself on the biggest stage.

#4 Sandeep Dhull

Left corner Sandeep Dhull is an experienced campaigner in the PKL circuit. He started his PKL journey in the third season with Dabang Delhi KC.

In 102 games, he has secured 291 tackle points at an average of 2.85. Sandeep has a success rate of 44 percent with 18 High 5s and 22 Super Tackles. His best appearance was in Season 7, where he bagged 73 tackle points for Jaipur Pink Panthers to finish fourth on the list.

Telugu Titans will be banking on his experience to lead the defensive unit alongside Parvesh Bhainswal.

#3 Rajnish Dalal

Rajnish Dalal has been a part of Telugu Titans since his debut in season six. However, he hasn’t got many chances to prove himself.

This season, Rajnish will have to play the supporting role of Pawan Sehrawat, which could be a huge learning curve for him.

He has only featured in 30 games across four seasons and has secured 171 raid points at a decent average of 5.7. Rajnish also has eight Super 10s and five Super Raids in PKL.

#2 Parvesh Bhainswal

Parvesh Bhainswal was among the few positives for Telugu Titans last season. He made his PKL debut way back in season four for the Panthers. However, he didn’t get enough chances there.

Parvesh's switch to Gujarat Giants in the next season saw him become a force to be reckoned with. In 102 appearances, he has 302 tackle points at an average of 2.48 and a success rate of 49 percent. Parvesh also has 31 Super Tackles and 19 High 5s under his belt.

Parvesh’s best season came for the Giants in season six, where he finished as the second-best defender with 86 points.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat

“High Flyer” Pawan Sehrawat has been the Telugu Titans' pick of the season. He will lead the raiding attack and will have a lot of responsibility to change the fortunes of his new team.

Pawan’s stats talk about how great a player he is and how important he will be for the Titans if he remains fit. In 105 games, Pawan has 987 points to his name at a staggering average of 9.4. He has also managed to secure 49 Super 10s and 29 Super Raids.

Telugu Titans will expect him to show his supremacy and help them clinch their maiden PKL title.