Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 players Dabang Delhi KC should target

Dabang Delhi FC, the champions of Season 8 in the PKL, and the runners-up of Season 7, are gearing up to boost their side through the upcoming PKL auction.

The Delhi-based team had a relatively lackluster campaign in Season 9, where their initial strong performance gradually waned due to evident defensive vulnerabilities.

The Naveen Kumar-led Dabang Delhi KC secured a playoff spot, finishing 6th on the leaderboard. However, their journey was curtailed in the eliminator by Bengaluru Bulls.

Dabang Delhi's revival hopes also hinge on bolstering their defensive capabilities. The team's prior struggles stemmed from defensive inadequacies that must be rectified to ensure sustained success.

With a major overhaul on their side, Dabang Delhi will be aiming to go into the auctions with a fully rounded strategy. On this note, let’s look at the 3 players the franchise from Delhi should target.

#1 Fazel Atrachali will enhance Dabang Delhi's defensive line

Fazel Atrachali will enhance Dabang Delhi's defensive line (Image via PKL)

At the forefront of players worth pursuing for Delhi is Fazel Atrachali, an undisputed top defender in the PKL, often referred to as the 'Sultan of Kabaddi'. His tactical shrewdness allows for a blend of quick reflexes and persevering restraint – vital traits for successful defenders.

With an impressive record of 424 tackle points in the PKL, along with 24 super tackles, Fazel maintains a commendable 55 percent success rate in tackles. His past leadership achievements include steering U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, and Puneri Paltans to successful campaigns in every season.

A notable feat was guiding Puneri Paltans to their maiden finale in Season 9. He should be the right person to lead the Dabang Delhi team.

#2 Manjeet can be a great support to Naveen Kumar

Manjeet Dahiya is one of the new young sensations in Kabaddi (Image via Sportskeeda)

Manjeet Dahiya is one of the new young sensations in Kabaddi. Manjeet's gameplay capitalizes on his physical attributes, leveraging his stature, height, and arm reach for swift touchpoints.

Impressively, he amassed 150 raid points across 22 matches during the preceding season, securing a coveted spot among the top 10 raiders.

His distinct elongated strides pose a formidable challenge to defenders, further underscoring his potential impact on the mat. Cumulatively, his career haul of 520 raid points within the PKL showcases his promise and substantiates his potential to support Naveen Kumar's raiding.

#3 Surjeet Singh

Surjeet Singh in action (Image via PKL)

Surjeet Singh is one of the best defenders in the Indian Kabaddi circuit. His ability to execute ankle holds and blocks with precision has earned him accolades and respect from fans and fellow players alike.

He primarily plays both cover positions, and this versatility enables him to adapt to different match scenarios. He has played more than 120 matches and has amassed 350 tackle points in his PKL career. He has led the Bengal Warriors to triumph in the past and won crucial games for them, single-handedly.

He was bought by Telugu Titans in Season 9, but he didn’t perform well. But it’s just one season, so he might make a comeback.

If Surjeet were to assume a leadership role within Dabang Delhi KC, his experience as a captain could provide valuable leadership and guidance to the team's players, both on and off the mat.