Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 players Gujarat Giants should target

In preparation for the 10th season of Vivo Pro Kabaddi, Gujarat Giants are poised for a revamped approach after a lacklustre season 9. Despite the initial promise, the team couldn't secure a playoff spot and struggled with consistency.

The captaincy burden and injuries seemed to affect Chandran Ranjit's performance, while coach Ram Mehar Singh's expertise couldn't fully elevate the team's potential.

The defensive aspect emerged as a weak point, with difficulties in containing opponent raiders. The season saw them finishing disappointingly in the lower half of the points table, a significant departure from their past showings.

Their retention of only four players, notably Sonu and Parteek Dahiya, leaves them with a substantial budget for the upcoming auction.

As they gear up for PKL season 10, Gujarat Giants have a chance to rebuild their roster. With a focus on strategic improvement rather than lucrative acquisitions, the team aims to restore its former glory and bring forth a more competitive and cohesive performance.

On that note, let’s see how the Ram Mehar Singh-coached side can strategically target three key players who can bolster their squad.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadloui could be a great addition to Gujarat Giants

Mohammadreza Shadloui could be a great addition to the Gujarat Giants (PC: Sportskeeda)

A name that stands out is Mohammadreza Shadloui, who was scouted and nurtured by Ram Mehar Singh during season 8. Hailing from Iran, this 20-year-old prodigy has showcased exceptional talent in the PKL.

In his debut season, Shadloui exhibited his capabilities by accumulating an impressive tally of 89 tackle points across 24 matches, featuring 10 High 5s, making him the best defender of the league. His contributions significantly aided Patna Pirates' table-topping performance.

Maintaining his form in season 9, he secured 84 tackle points in 20 games, often being the lynchpin for Patna Pirates. Notably, Shadloui's agility and versatile skills make him a swift raider, excelling in acquiring essential raid points.

Holding the record for the highest number of tackle points in a single match (16), he's a remarkable asset. Given his solid all-rounder skills, he could be a great addition to the Gujrat Giants’ side.

#2 Will Guman Singh reunite with Ram Mehar Singh?

Guman Singh is an emerging talent (PC: PKL)

Another emerging talent under Ram Mehar Singh's guidance is Guman Singh, a key figure during his tenure with Patna Pirates in season 8. He scored 95 raid points in that campaign.

Guman Singh's adeptness in clutch raid points, especially in do-or-die situations, complemented the team's raiding unit a lot.

He was acquired by U Mumba in season 9 for a significant sum of ₹1.2 crores. He secured 137 raid points in 18 matches for U Mumba, notwithstanding an injury that impacted his performance temporarily.

Guman Singh's reflexes, agility, and adept raiding abilities add dynamism to Gujarat's offense. His potential to complement Parteek Dahiya could be valuable for the Gujarat Giants.

#3 Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj in action (PC: Sportskeeda

On the defensive front, the team eyes Vishal Bhardwaj, a reliable defender renowned for subduing even the most formidable raiders. Bhardwaj's defensive strength could mitigate the team's vulnerabilities, evident in the previous season.

With 288 tackle points in 100 PKL matches, under his belt, his track record is formidable. While his performance in season 9 yielded 45 tackle points, his addition would provide much-needed defensive support and a captaincy option for the Gujarat Giants in the upcoming season.