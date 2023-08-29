Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 players Patna Pirates should target

Patna Pirates boast a strong legacy in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), earning three championship titles consecutively in Seasons 3, 4, and 5. However, their recent performance in Season 9, reflected a lack of cohesion.

The team clinched victory in eight matches, faced defeat in 11, and saw three draws, resulting in a disappointing 10th-place finish – their lowest to date. Coach Ravi Shetty fell short of his predecessor Ram Mehar Singh's accomplishments.

While the Pirates demonstrated flashes of their potential, they couldn't maintain momentum, stumbling in the final stages and ultimately bowing out. Close losses marred their campaign, exposing struggles to gel as a unit during critical league-stage matches.

Noteworthy were Sachin's promising raids, while Mohammadreza Shadloui's exceptional defensive leadership stood out, highlighted by a record 16 tackle points in a PKL match. Surprisingly, Shadloui wasn't retained by the Pirates.

The team's shallowness became evident as they leaned heavily on star players without adequate support from others. Under the guidance of new coach Narender Kumar and assistant coach Anil, the three-time PKL champions aim to adopt a more strategic approach in the upcoming season's auction.

On that note, let's explore the three players the Pirates should target in the Season 10 auction.

#1 Will Patna Pirates buy Guman Singh?

Guman Singh showcased his significance in the Patna Pirates' Season 8 journey (PC: Sportskeeda)

Emerging as a standout from Patna Pirates' Season 8, Guman Singh showcased his significance in the team's journey. Contributing 95 raid points, he provided crucial support to Sachin Tanwar. Guman Singh's ability to secure pivotal raid points, particularly in high-pressure situations, was a valuable asset.

His skills caught the attention when he joined U Mumba in Season 9, commanding a significant ₹1.2 crore fee. Despite a temporary dip in performance due to injury, he impressively garnered 137 raid points across 18 matches for U Mumba.

His agility, quick reflexes, and adept raiding proficiency could add a lot of consistency, and vitality to Patna's raiding strategy, offering essential reinforcement to Sachin and other emerging raiders.

#2 Patna Pirates should use FBM to retain the services of Mohammadreza Shadloui

Patna Pirates should use FBM to retain the services of Mohammadreza Shadloui (PC: Sportskeeda)

A name that resonates is Mohammadreza Shadloui, nurtured and groomed by the Patna Pirates. Hailing from Iran, this 22-year-old has become the new poster boy of the Pro Kabaddi League, as he continues to inspire and entertain pundits and fans alike.

In his debut season, he secured an impressive 89 tackle points across 24 matches, clinching 10 High 5s and claiming the league's best defender title. His contributions played a pivotal role in the Patna Pirates' top-ranking performance.

Continuing his prowess into Season 9, Shadloui accumulated 84 tackle points in 20 matches, consistently acting as the Patna Pirates' cornerstone. Notably versatile, his agility and all-round abilities extend to raiding, making him a valuable long-term asset to any team.

He accomplished the remarkable feat of becoming the fastest defender to reach 150 points in the PKL, achieving this milestone in just 40 matches. Holding the record for the highest number of tackle points in a single match (16), he remains a standout asset. While speculations hint at Patna Pirates utilizing the FBM card to retain him, Shadloui's versatile proficiency could profoundly elevate the team's performance.

Surjeet Singh is a defensive force in the realm of Indian kabaddi (PC: Sportskeeda)

Standing as a defensive force in the realm of Indian kabaddi, Surjeet Singh has etched his name as a stalwart on the PKL mat. Renowned for his exceptional defensive skills and an unstoppable dash and blocks, Surjeet has earned the reputation of being one of the most feared defenders in kabaddi. With unwavering resolve, he thwarts the opposition's endeavors with his resolute defense.

Boasting a remarkable record of 348 tackle points and having participated in over 120 PKL matches, Surjeet Singh's wealth of experience and leadership qualities could provide the Patna Pirates' defense with stability and versatility. With a solid 46% tackle strike rate and an impressive 24 super tackles, he possesses the potential to be a game-changing asset for the team.