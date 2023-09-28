Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 players Puneri Paltan should target

Puneri Paltan showcased a remarkable turnaround in Pro Kabaddi Season 9, thanks in large part to their captain, Fazel Atrachali. While they had a decent Season 8, the recent edition saw them as a much-improved unit, finishing as the runners-up. The team's depth was evident, with young talents consistently scoring points and proving their mettle when given the opportunity.

Puneri Paltan secured an impressive 14 wins out of 22 matches, accumulating a total of 80 points, ultimately reaching the final. The young attacking trio of Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, and Mohit Goyat added firepower to Paltan's arsenal, perfectly complementing Fazel Atrachali's leadership.

As they gear up for Season 10, the focus turns to which players the Pune team will target in the upcoming auction, with the advantage of already having three raiders representing Team India on big occasions. On that note, let's look at three players that the Pune franchise should target for the upcoming season.

#1 Mohammad Shadlou could be a gamechanger for Puneri Paltan

Mohammad Shadlou, a rising star from Iran nurtured by the Patna Pirates, has of late become a notable presence in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). In his debut season, he secured an impressive 89 tackle points in 24 matches, earning the title of the league's best defender. His remarkable feat of becoming the fastest defender to reach 150 points in the PKL, achieved in just 40 matches, demonstrates his exceptional defensive skills and abilities.

Shadlou's form extends beyond the PKL; he showcased superb all-round skills, excelling in both raiding and defending for Iran at the Asian Championship 2023. This versatility and his outstanding performances make him a highly sought-after player.

His potential acquisition could provide a significant boost to any team, including Puneri Paltan, as they seek to strengthen their defense and vie for the silverware in PKL 2023.

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda is a name that resonates with PKL enthusiasts. With a staggering 1120 points to his name, he ranks as the third-highest scorer in the league's history. What makes him even more valuable is his ability to contribute defensively, as evident from the 100 tackle points earned in his PKL career.

Having previously donned the Puneri Paltan jersey, Hooda's return to the squad could provide the team with much-needed experience and leadership. With over 150 matches under his belt, his presence on the field can be a game-changer for Puneri Paltan. He can also captain his side for the upcoming season, if picked.

#3 Girish Maruti Ernak

Girish Maruti Ernak is a name synonymous with defensive excellence in the PKL. With an impressive tally of 360 tackle points, he comfortably sits in the top five of all-time defenders in the league. Ernak has consistently delivered consistent performances for various franchises throughout his PKL journey.

His familiarity with Puneri Paltan, having played for them before, makes his acquisition even more exciting. In a league where experience matters, Ernak's presence in the corner position could solidify Paltan's defense and give them a captaincy option.