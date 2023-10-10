Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 6 most expensive buys for Jaipur Pink Panthers

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers silently enjoyed the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction on Tuesday. The Pink Panthers retained the majority of their players from the team that won the championship last season. Hence, they did not enter the auction with enough budget to participate in bidding wars.

Jaipur Pink Panthers smartly signed seven players to fill up some vacant spots in their team. The team now has all the bases covered. Interestingly, Jaipur signed six different players for the same price. They all proved to be the most expensive picks for the defending champions. Here's a list of the six names.

#1 Rahul Chaudhari - ₹13 lakh

Pro Kabaddi League's first poster boy Rahul Chaudhari initially remained unsold at the auction. Chaudhari's name was called back from the list of unsold players, and Jaipur then signed him at his base price of ₹13 lakh.

The Showman was a member of the Jaipur squad that became champions last season. He played 21 matches, where he earned 73 points for the team.

#2 New player in Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sumit - ₹13 lakh

Sumit has joined the Jaipur-based franchise for the 2023 Pro Kabaddi League season. He is a left corner defender. He turned up for the Gujarat Giants in Season 8, where he earned four points in five matches.

Jaipur already have a fantastic left corner defender in the form of Ankush. It will be interesting to see if they use Sumit in any of the matches.

#3 Lucky Sharma - ₹13 lakh

Right corner defender Lucky Sharma was a member of the Jaipur squad in the previous season as well. Sharma got an opportunity to play in 15 matches, where he earned 11 points.

Sahul Kumar will be the primary right corner defender of the Jaipur-based franchise, but to ensure a proper backup option, Jaipur signed Sharma, who had a tackle success rate of 61% last season.

#4 Lavish - ₹13 lakh

Like Sumit, Lavish is a new addition to the Jaipur Pink Panthers, about whom the fans may not know much. Lavish is a right cover defender. Again, he will probably be a backup option for the team.

Lavish entered the auction in Category C with a base price of ₹13 lakh. The Pink Panthers roped him in at his base price.

#5 Navneet - ₹13 lakh

Young raider Navneet started his Pro Kabaddi League journey with U Mumba in 2019. He was with the Mumbai-based franchise for two seasons, where he only received a chance to play in one match. Navneet earned two points in that game.

In 2022, he moved to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Jaipur tried him in three matches, where he earned six points. The youngster has returned to Jaipur for Season 10 at his base price of ₹13 lakh.

#6 Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki - ₹13 lakh

Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki will make his return to the Pro Kabaddi League in Season 10. The Iranian raider played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 8. He earned five points in two matches at a raid success rate of 100%.

He did not play last season but is back with the Pink Panthers this year. The defending champions signed him at his base price of ₹13 lakh.