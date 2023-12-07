Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 10, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 10th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at The Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 7.

Bengal Warriors secured a narrow victory against the Bengaluru Bulls with a final score of 32-30 in their previous match. The Warriors dominated the first half with a scoreline of 14-11. Despite a late resurgence from the Bulls, the Warriors' defense played a crucial role in clinching their first win.

Maninder Singh secured his first Super 10, and Shubham Shinde emerged as the top defender with four effective tackles.

On the other hand, defending champions Panthers lost their opening match against Puneri Paltan. They led in the first half with a score of 18-14, which included a Paltan’s all-out. However, Paltan's all-round performance turned the tide in the latter stages of the game, resulting in a 33-37 narrow loss for Panthers.

Arjun Deshwal also achieved his maiden Super 10 for the season, finishing the game with 17 points, while captain Sunil Kumar played a crucial defensive role, earning three tackle points.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 10th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 7, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (TEL): W

Jaipur Pink Panthers (PAT): L

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Chai-Ming Chang, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Vishwas S.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Lavish, Navneet, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Sumit.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Manindeer Singh (c), Shrikant Jadhav, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Garje, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S, Shubham Shinde

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (c), Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are banking on their key raider, Arjun Deshwal, and skipper Sunil Kumar to lead the defensive efforts in the upcoming match. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh will play a crucial role in supporting Shrikant Jadhav and Shubham Shinde as they aim for their second win in the tournament.

Talking about head-to-head records, the Warriors have been dominant against the Panthers, winning 10 out of the 16 games. This suggests that the Warriors are likely to have an edge in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the match.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

