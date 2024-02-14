Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: 3 player battles to watch out for

In a high-stakes clash of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, Bengal Warriors are set to battle Puneri Paltan on February 14 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, starting at 09:00 pm IST.

Currently, Bengal Warriors find themselves in a precarious position, occupying the seventh spot on the points table with 54 points from 20 matches. They must secure a win in this crucial fixture to enhance their chances of making it to the playoffs.

In contrast, Puneri Paltan sit comfortably in second place, boasting an impressive record of 14 wins, two losses, and three ties, accumulating a total of 81 points. They are keen to further solidify their position at the top and aim to secure a victory to maintain their dominance in the league.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Maninder Singh vs Mohammedreza Shadlou

Maninder Singh has been a linchpin for Bengal Warriors since Season 5, showcasing excellent skills and experience with 184 raid points in 21 games, solidifying his position.

Meanwhile, Mohammadreza Shadlou of Puneri Paltan has displayed remarkable form, emerging as the league's top defender in the current season. With 78 tackle points in just 19 games, his consistency, strength and tactical prowess make him a surefire bet.

Maninder Singh's raiding prowess and Shadlou's defensive acumen highlight their significance in their respective teams, setting the stage for an exhilarating battle in the upcoming fixture.

#2 Nitin Kumar vs Gaurav Khatri

Nitin Kumar of Bengal Warriors has proven himself with 158 raid points, showcasing remarkable consistency and reliability on the mat.

On the other side, Gaurav Khatri of Puneri Paltan has made his mark with 59 tackle points, demonstrating his prowess in defense.

As the youngsters take center stage, Nitin Kumar's adept raiding skills and Gaurav Khatri's formidable tackling abilities add depth and excitement to their teams' performances.

#3 Aslam Inamdar vs Shubham Shinde

Aslam Inamdar has been a standout performer for Puneri Paltan, leading the raiding charge with 127 points in 19 matches, setting an example at the forefront.

Meanwhile, Shubham Shinde of Bengal Warriors has been equally impressive, amassing over 60 tackle points with consistent and solid performances.