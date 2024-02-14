Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 121, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will square off against Puneri Paltan in the 121st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, on Wednesday, February 14.

Bengal Warriors registered their ninth win, second in a row, in their last encounter against U Mumba (46-34). Captain Maninder Singh led the raiding department with a Super-10 while Nitin Kumar and Vishwas S scored eight raid points each. Vaibhav Garje and Harsh Lad shone in the defense, claiming four tackle points each.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan beat Tamil Thalaivas (56-29) to secure the top spot but Jaipur Pink Panthers reclaimed it on Monday after their victory over UP Yoddas. Pankaj Mohite was the star raider with a Super-10 as well as two tackle points while Mohammadreza Shadlu led the defense with six tackle points and two touchpoints.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Match 121, PKL 2023

Date: February 14, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN): W W L W L

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W T W T

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Chai-Ming Chang, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Vishwas S.

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Vishwas S/Shrikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Harsh Lad, Jaskirat Singh, Vaibhav Garje

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammadreza Shadlu, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors have a closely fought head-to-head record. Paltan have won 10 games out of 19 while the Warriors have won eight and one ended in a tie.

Both teams have won three out of their last five matches. However, Pune dominated Bengal with a convincing 49-19 margin in the reverse fixture during this season. They are expected to deliver a similar performance in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda