Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 player battles to watch out for 

PKL Season 7 champions Bengal Warriors are set to face off against the Tamil Thalaivas in Match No. 16 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 10 at 8 pm.

The Bengal Warriors have had a promising start to the season, securing victories against the Bengaluru Bulls and a draw with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last match.

On the flip side, the Tamil Thalaivas have also made a strong start, winning against Dabang Delhi and are well-prepared for their second encounter in PKL 10. In light of this, let's take a closer look at the three player battles that are worth keeping an eye on.

#1 Ajinkya Pawar vs Shubham Shinde

Ajinkya Pawar, who showcased a phenomenal performance in his first match against Dabang Delhi, amassed an impressive 19 raid points and two tackle points. His exceptional display included 14 successful raids, leaving defenders with no room to counter him.

Pawar seems to be carrying forward his outstanding form from last season and will hope to get Tamil Thalaivas their first silverware this season.

Facing him will be Shubham Shinde, who has displayed signs of promise for the Bengal Warriors in the current edition, continuing his good form from the previous season. While he performed well in the first match with four tackle points, he couldn't secure any points against Jaipur. Nevertheless, Shinde possesses the potential to excel, and his defensive acumen is noteworthy.

#2 Narender Kandola vs Vaibhav Garje

Narender Kandola has seamlessly carried his form from Season 9 into the first match of PKL 10. In the previous season, he earned the title of the best-emerging player, showcasing superb raiding skills, a strong physique, and quick reflexes.

In the recent match against Dabang Delhi, he secured eight raid points, making him a formidable threat for the Warriors.

On the other hand, Vaibhav Garje has been a reliable asset for the Warriors' defense, accumulating a total of five tackle points in the last two matches.

While his tackle strike may not be exceptional, he steps up in crucial situations, often winning duels against raiders. Both players bring their unique strengths to the match, promising an intriguing battle on the mat.

#3 Maninder Singh vs Sagar Rathee

Maninder Singh has had a decent start to Season 10, securing a Super 10 against the Bulls and accumulating four raid points against Jaipur in the last match. Notably, Maninder stands out as an excellent raider, ranking as the second-highest points scorer in the history of PKL.

His ability to single-handedly turn the tide of matches makes him a reliable and consistent performer, always a safe bet for his team.

On the other side, Sagar Rathee has been a notable performer in recent editions. Having enjoyed two brilliant seasons with the Tamil Thalaivas, he continues to showcase his skills in the current season.

Although he didn't have a strong start in the first match with just one tackle point, Rathee is sure to be geared up for the upcoming battle, aiming to outperform and get the better of the formidable Maninder Singh. It sets the stage for an intriguing clash between these two talented players.