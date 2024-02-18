Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 player battles to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas will face off against the Bengal Warriors in the 126th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, on February 18 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula. The action kicks off at 08:00 pm IST.

As the season progresses, the Tamil Thalaivas find themselves in the ninth position on the points table, having won eight matches and lost 13, accumulating a total of 46 points.

On the other hand, the Bengal Warriors currently occupy the seventh position, securing nine wins, suffering 10 losses, and playing out two ties, totalling 55 points. With both teams out of playoff contention, tonight's match will be a battle for pride.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Maninder Singh vs Sahil Gulia

Maninder Singh has been a standout performer for the Bengal Warriors, showcasing consistent excellence throughout the last five seasons. With an impressive tally of 188 raid points in 20 games, his robust skills, physical prowess, and composed demeanor on the court make him a reliable asset for the team.

On the defensive front, Sahil Gulia has been making waves with 65 tackle points in 21 games for the Tamil Thalaivas. With his formidable physicality and astute defensive manoeuvres, he's a force to be reckoned with on the mat.

Despite both teams being out of playoff contention, they will undoubtedly compete fiercely for pride. The battle between Maninder Singh and Sahil Gulia promises to be a highlight, showcasing the skill and determination of these two talented players.

#2 Narender Kandola vs Shubham Shinde

Talking about the raiding prowess of the Tamil Thalaivas, Narender Kandola has emerged as a standout performer, amassing an impressive 169 raid points in 20 games. With remarkable speed, skill, and adept escaping abilities, he has earned praise for his composed demeanor on the court. As a young talent, Kandola has shown great promise, making him a player to watch closely.

Turning our attention to the defensive side, all eyes are on Shubham Shinde of the Bengal Warriors. With a remarkable tally of 62 tackle points in 21 matches, Shinde has showcased tremendous growth and improvement throughout the season. His leadership qualities shine through as he contributes significantly to the team's defensive efforts.

#3 Nitin Kumar vs Sagar

Nitin Kumar has truly risen to be the most improved player of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, emerging as a young prodigy in the raiding department. With an impressive haul of 163 raid points in just 19 games, Nitin Kumar showcases undeniable promise and skill, providing crucial support to Bengal Warriors' offensive efforts alongside the seasoned Maninder Singh.

Shifting the focus to the defense, Sagar stands out as one of the premier defenders in the current PKL edition. With an impressive tally of 66 tackle points in only 18 games for the Tamil Thalaivas, Sagar exudes confidence and reliability on the mat.