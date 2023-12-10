Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 16, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will square off against the Tamil Thalaivas in the 16th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will play host to this exciting game on Sunday (December 10).

Bengal Warriors have started the season on a positive note as they are currently placed fifth in the points table with eight points from two games. Maninder Singh-led side will be eager to get back to winning ways, as they could only manage a 28-28 draw against the defending champions in their previous game.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, had a perfect start to the tournament as they destroyed Dabang Delhi KC 42-31 in their opening game of the season. Ajinkya Pawa was the star performer for the team, as the raider single-handedly notched up 21 points in the game.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, 16th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 10, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN): T W

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): W

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Aditya S and Shrikant Jadhav

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sagar (c), Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sahil Gulia and Mohit

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction

Vaibhav Garje led the defensive unit of the team in their previous game as he picked up three crucial points in the game. However, the team will be expecting more from their star raiders Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav in their upcoming fixture.

Apart from Ajinkya Pawar’s dominating performance, none of the other players looked threatening in the game against Dabang Delhi. The defensive unit of the team needs to find a way to stop Bengal’s star raiders Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the match.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

