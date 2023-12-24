Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Former champions collide as Bengal Warriors and U Mumba face off in an intense encounter, match number 38 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 24 at 8 PM.

Bengal Warriors have scripted a dream start to their campaign, boasting three wins, two draws, and just one loss in the six matches played so far. Under the expert guidance of Coach Kasinatha Baskaran, they have formed a dynamic and youthful team that is making impressive strides on the mat.

U Mumba, meanwhile, have had a varied performance with three wins and two losses. Showing signs of improvement from the previous season, they are determined to secure a playoff berth this time.

As the excitement builds, let's delve into three key player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: 3 Player battles to watch out for

#1 Maninder Singh vs Surinder Singh

Maninder Singh has been a force to be reckoned with, consistently showcasing his stellar form on the Season 10 kabaddi stage. With an impressive haul of 61 raid points in six matches and three super 10s under his belt, he stands as the linchpin of Bengal Warriors' raiding prowess.

His formidable physique, razor-sharp reflexes and seasoned experience have turned him into a nightmare for opposition defenses.

On the defensive front, U Mumba have encountered some challenges. Surinder Singh, with 11 tackle points from five matches, has made a decent start to the campaign. Despite the daunting task of containing Maninder, Surinder's wealth of experience positions him as a player capable of shining in critical situations, ready to step up when the team needs him the most.

#2 Zafardanesh vs Shubam Shinde

The Iranian raider, Zafardanesh, secured a hefty price tag of 68 lakhs for U Mumba and has proven to be a delightful surprise for the team. Leading the raiding charts for U Mumba with an impressive 45 raid points in just five matches, Zafardanesh poses a significant threat to the Bengal Warriors' defense in tonight's matchup.

On the flip side, Shubham Shinde has been experiencing a dream start to Season 10, amassing 23 tackle points in six matches and leading the defensive charts in the current edition. With two successful seasons in the PKL, Shinde has set a high bar for himself and continues to deliver match-winning performances for the Bengal Warriors. His strategic defensive acumen is commendable, but he will need to exercise caution against the formidable Zafardanesh.

#3 Nitin Kumar vs Mahender Singh

Nitin Kumar has shown promise in his debut season for Bengal Warriors, scoring four raid points in five matches. He has become a reliable contributor and solid support to Maninder in the team's attack.

Conversely, Mahender Singh has been gradually picking up momentum after some initial lackluster performances. Currently effective in tackling with 11 points in five matches, he partners well with Surinder in the covers. Bringing valuable experience to the contest, Mahender is set to face the challenge presented by the young raider.