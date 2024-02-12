Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: 3 player battles to watch out for

Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba in Match 118 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The match kicks off on February 12 at 09:00 pm IST at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Bengal Warriors currently stand seventh on the PKL 10 points table, with eight wins, nine losses, and two tied matches. With playoff hopes still alive, this match is crucial for them.

Meanwhile, U Mumba find themselves in the 10th spot after winning six matches and losing 11, totalling 41 points. Despite showing promise earlier in the season, it's been a disappointing campaign for them.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Maninder Singh vs Surinder Singh

Maninder Singh has been in peak form, scoring 174 raid points in 19 matches. He has been consistently impressive, showcasing excellent raiding skills and has been instrumental in carrying the Bengal Warriors since Season 5.

On the other hand, Surinder Singh has experienced relatively low performance for U Mumba this season, managing only 29 tackle points. His season has been disappointing, falling short of expectations, given his prior performance in the PKL circuit.

#2 Nitin Kumar vs Mahender Singh

Nitin Kumar, despite being a young player, has elevated his game to new heights. He has delivered his best performance yet and has been a reliable support to Maninder in raids for Bengal Warriors. With 170 raid points in 17 matches, he has showcased impressive skills.

On the other hand, Mahender Singh has not lived up to expectations given his experience for U Mumba. With an average season yielding less than 35 tackle points, there's room for improvement. However, given his experience, he has the potential to do better, but he needs to be cautious against an in-form raider.

#3 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Shubham Shinde

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been in brilliant form for U Mumba, showcasing smart raiding techniques and skills at a good pace. In 18 games, he has accumulated 130 raid points, making him a valuable revelation for the team.

On the other side, Shubham Shinde has delivered a commendable performance for Bengal Warriors. With 57 tackle points in 19 matches, he has displayed good consistency, demonstrating excellent buildup and tactical awareness on the mat.