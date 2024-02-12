Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 118, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will be up against U Mumba in the 118th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on Monday, February 12.

Bengal Warriors are coming off a comfortable 55-35 win over Telugu Titans in the last encounter. Nitin Kumar stood out in the raiding department with a Super-10. Vaibhav Garje was the star defender with a High-5 followed by Harsh Lad with four tackle points.

Meanwhile, U Mumba are the fourth team to be eliminated from the playoffs as Patna Pirates defeated in the previous game with a 44-23 margin. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh secured a Super-10 from 12 raid points.

However, U Mumba had defeated Bengal Warriors (39-37) during the reverse fixture at Chennai. Maninder Singh scored a Super-10 for the Warriors while Harsh Lad executed eight successful tackles. Mahender Singh was the top defender of U Mumba with a High-5.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Match 118, PKL 2023

Date: February 12, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN): W L W L L

U Mumba (MUM): L L L L L

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Chai-Ming Chang, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Vishwas S.

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh, Rinku, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Kunal

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Shrikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Harsh Lad, Jaskirat Singh, Vaibhav Garje

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (C), Gokulakannan M, Guman Singh, Heidarali Ekrami/Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Bittu, Vishvath V, Mukilan Shanmugan

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Match Prediction

U Mumba and Bengal Warriors have met on 19 occasions, out of which the former have won 14 games while one ended in a tie. U Mumba already secured a win against the Warriors in the current season. Despite this, Bengal Warriors hold a superior position, making them a team to watch out for in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win.

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda