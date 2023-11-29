Pro Kabaddi 2023: Bengaluru Bulls' all-time PKL 7

After winning the championship in Season 6 and making it to the playoffs seven times in 10 seasons, Bengaluru Bulls have been the epitome of consistency and success in the PKL circuit.

As we curate the all-time PKL 7 Bengaluru Bulls dream team, it's a journey that speaks of a decade-long commitment to the sport, where each raid and every tackle has added a chapter to their legacy of Kabaddi brilliance.

Bengaluru Bulls' all-time PKL 7

Right Corner - Saurabh Nandal

A stalwart in the Bulls' defensive lineup, Saurabh Nandal's three-season stint in PKL 7 showcased his mettle with 71 matches, accumulating 197 tackle points, including 10 High 5s and 16 super tackles.

His ability to emerge as a match-winner on crucial occasions solidified his role as a linchpin in the team's defensive strategy.

Right In - Bharat Hooda

Debuting in PKL 8, Bharat Hooda swiftly made his mark as a tall raider with sharp reflexes. His standout performance in Season 9, where he scored a whopping 280 points and earned the Best Raider of the Tournament title, underscores his impact.

With a PKL career spanning two seasons and a total of 411 points, Hooda emerges as a top choice for the all-time PKL 7 Bengaluru Bulls lineup

Left Cover - Mahender Singh

Mahender Singh's five-season journey with the Bengaluru Bulls established him as the top-scoring defender for the franchise. Across 110 matches, he secured an impressive 264 tackle points, earning 15 High-Fives in the process.

Singh's consistent defensive prowess has been a cornerstone for the Bulls' success in PKL.

Right Cover - Manjeet Chillar

An integral part of the Bengaluru Bulls in the early seasons, Manjeet Chillar demonstrated his versatility with 91 tackle points in Seasons 1 and 2.

Leading the team to the finals in Season 2, Chillar showcased his raiding skills with 133 raid points and six High 5s. His all-round capabilities made him a force to be reckoned with on the mat.

Center - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

The "High Flyer" and linchpin of the Bengaluru Bulls, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat emerged as a hero in PKL Season 6. His raiding skills and impressive physique contributed to the Bulls' surprise package, culminating in a remarkable 271 raid points in 24 matches.

The pinnacle of his success came in the final as he helped secure the Bulls' first PKL title. With a total of 987 raid points from PKL 6 to PKL 8, Sehrawat remains a talismanic figure for the franchise.

Left In - Rohit Kumar

The only winning captain in Bengaluru Bulls' history, Rohit Kumar's tenure from PKL 4 to PKL 7 showcased his raiding prowess. Season 5 was his standout year, amassing 219 raid points.

Over his Bulls career, he accumulated 568 raid points with an impressive strike rate of 50%, leaving an indelible mark as a leader and a prolific raider.

Left Corner - Dharmaraj Cheralathan

An experienced campaigner, Dharmaraj Cheralathan anchored the Bulls' defence in the inaugural seasons, accumulating 52 points in Season 1 and 61 points in Season 2.

Renowned for his strong defensive skills, Cheralathan boasted a tackle strike rate of 56.5% and emerged as a super tackle specialist.