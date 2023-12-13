Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengaluru Bulls in Match No. 22 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 13 at 9 pm.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are riding high on confidence with a win over Gujarat Giants in their last fixture. So far, they have won one, drawn one, and lost one, placing them in the seventh position.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, also pulled off a great win in their last match against the UP Yoddhas after losing four of their opening matches. Their last match win will provide good confidence heading into tonight's fixture on their home ground.

On that note, let's look at the top three player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Vikas Kandola vs Sunil Kumar

Had it not been for Vikas Kandola, the Bengaluru Bulls would have struggled in the last match as well. Vikas Kandola orchestrated a remarkable turnaround in the recent game against UP Yoddhas. While he didn't perform up to the mark in the first three games, he emerged as the match-winner in the last match with 11 raid points, including a super raid.

In the upcoming match, he will face the captain Sunil Kumar, who led Jaipur to glory last season. Sunil Kumar is a seasoned campaigner and one of the best cover defenders in the league. In the three matches so far, he has scored 10 tackle points and recorded a high 5 in his last match.

#2 Bharat Hooda vs Ankush

Bharat Hooda, who was the best raider of the tournament in PKL 9, has continued his good form this year as well for the Bengaluru Bulls, leading the raiding charts with 47 raid points in five matches so far. In the last match, he scored a Super 10, contributing to the team's first win of the season.

On the other hand, Ankush had a stellar debut season in Season 9, topping the defence charts with 89 tackle points. This time, however, he is struggling with just four tackle points in three matches. Despite possessing the demeanour and defensive acumen, he needs to elevate his performance. He remains a potential threat to Bharat Hooda.

Season 9 MVP Arjun Deshwal has continued his good form this season, amassing 38 raid points in three games and recording two Super 10s. He had a brilliant outing for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match victory, contributing 15 raid points.

Saurabh Nandal, on the other hand, has been performing well for Bengaluru Bulls, scoring 11 tackle points in the five matches he has played. After a sloppy start to the season, he returned to form in the last match with four tackle points. He could pose a threat to Arjun Deshwal.