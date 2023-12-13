Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 22, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 22nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will be hosting this exciting encounter on December 13 (Wednesday).

After four consecutive losses, the Bengaluru Bulls finally won their first game of the tournament as they beat UP Yoddhas 38-36 in a hard fought game. The home team will be hoping to end their home leg on a high as they are currently placed eighth in the points table with nine points from five games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, also secured their first win of the tournament as they defeated the Gujarat Giants 35-32 in a close contest. The defending champions will be eyeing their second consecutive win as they are currently one place above their rivals with as many points from three games.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 22nd Match PKL 2023

Date: December 13, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W L L L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W L L

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Vishal and Monu

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (c), V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Abhijeet Malik, Ankush and Shaul Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

The raiding duo of Vikash Khandola and Bharat led the fightback for the team against UP Yodhaas as they notched up 11 points apiece. However, Saurabh Nandal was instrumental in the defence securing four points in the game. Regardless, the home team have a tough task ahead to stop an in-form Arjun Deshwal in their next game.

Arjun Deshwal has been the top performer for his team so far, which includes his brilliant outing against the Gujarat Giants, where he picked up 15 raid points. Sunil Kumar and Shaul Kumar led the defensive unit as they picked up four and three points respectively.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda