Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 62, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the 62nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. DOME by NSCI in Mumbai will be hosting this potentially exciting encounter on Monday, January 8.

Bengaluru Bulls have struggled to get going this season so far and have lost three of their previous five games, including a 40-35 defeat against the home team U Mumba in their previous outing.

With four wins and seven losses from 11 games, the Bengaluru Bulls are currently placed eighth in the points table with 26 points. The team will be hoping to make a strong comeback in this crucial match.

After back-to-back wins, the Patna Pirates suffered a narrow 38-37 defeat to Dabang Delhi KC in their previous game.

The three-time champions have slipped to seventh place in the points table with 28 points, having won five of their 10 games so far.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, 62nd Match PKL 2023

Date: January 8, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L W L W L

Patna Pirates (PAT): L W W L W

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

Patna Pirates (PAT): Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Zheng-Wei Chen, Neeraj Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Krishan, Manish, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Rohit, Daniel Odhiambo, Ankit.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Vishal and Neeraj Narwal

Patna Pirates (PAT): Neeraj Kumar (c), Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Manish, Sudhakar M, Manjeet and Ankit

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

Saurabh Nandal has been the only consistent performer for the Bengaluru Bulls in recent games. Bharat’s form is a major area of concern for the team right now, while the defenders have also failed miserably in the previous few games.

Sachin and Sudhakar M. top scored for the team against Dabang Delhi, with the raiders picking up 10 and 9 raid points, respectively. They will be hoping for some more support from the defenders in their upcoming clash.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win the match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

