Pro Kabaddi 2023: Best playing 7 of PKL 10

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 was a perfect treat for all fans, offering a plethora of thrilling moments, unexpected twists, and heartwarming underdog stories. It was a season where young talents shone brightly, leaving a lasting impact on the league. As we reflect on this edition, let's delve into the best playing 7 of the season.

Left Corner - Mohammadreza Shadlou

Mohammadreza Shadlou has once again impressed in PKL 10, continuing his rich form from the last two seasons. He played a crucial role in Puneri Paltan's title-clinching campaign, emerging as the league's best defender with 99 tackle points. Such a feat speaks volumes about his calibre, physicality, and game-reading acumen.

Moreover, he recorded 11 high-fives, a testament to his exceptional performance on the field. He has truly justified his high bid and proved his worth.

Left In - Ashu Malik

One surprise that emerged in PKL Season 10 was the rise of Ashu Malik. In the absence of Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik took charge and led the Dabang Delhi team from the front with remarkable prowess. He weaved his raiding skills, amassing an astounding 276 raid points throughout the season. With an impressive 83% not-out rate and an average of 12 points per match, he proved to be a consistent performer on the mat.

Ashu achieved a remarkable feat with 15 super 10s and nine super raids to his name, highlighting his ability to turn the tide in favor of his team single-handedly. His brilliant captaincy and solid raiding performances established him as the lone warrior, carrying his team forward with sheer determination and grit.

Center - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal had a standout season with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, scoring 276 raid points in 23 games. His pivotal role in leading the Panthers to the semi-finals showcased his exceptional raiding skills.

Arjun's impressive raid strike rate further solidified his reputation as one of the most formidable raiders in the league. His 17 Super 10s and 36 do-or-die raid points underscore his unwavering performance across seasons, making him a true asset to the team.

Left Cover - Jaideep Dahiya

Jaideep Dahiya delivered one of the best performances of his Pro Kabaddi League career, guiding the Haryana Steelers to their maiden final appearance. His defensive prowess was instrumental, as evidenced by his tally of 68 tackle points in 23 matches. Dahiya's synergy with Mohit Nandal was good, demonstrating effective leadership on the court while maintaining unwavering consistency.

Right Cover - Mohit Nandal

Mohit Nandal showcased stellar form in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, forming a formidable partnership with Jaideep and delivering standout performances. His contributions were pivotal in steering Haryana's playoff contention, particularly in crucial playoff matches against Gujarat and Jaipur where he excelled, ultimately propelling his team to the final.

Mohit Nandal's impressive haul of 70 tackle points in 24 games underscored his consistency and significant impact on the team's success

Right In - Aslam Inamdar

In his captaincy debut, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar proved his mettle by leading the Puneri Paltan to lift their maiden championship title in the PKL. While not boasting many individual raiding stat, his impact on the team was undeniable. With 142 raid points and 26 tackle points to his name, he truly led from the front, balancing offensive and defensive contributions with finesse.

Aslam's agility and pace on the mat have been instrumental in turning the tide in his team's favor on numerous occasions. Recognized for his exceptional performance, he was awarded the MVP of the tournament.

Right Corner - Yogesh

Yogesh emerged as a surprise talent in the recently concluded Pro Kabaddi edition. Despite being a debutant, he showcased remarkable skills, securing 74 tackle points with a commendable 60 per cent strike rate. Averaging 3.22 tackles per match, Yogesh proved his defensive prowess consistently throughout the season.

With five high 5s and six super tackles to his name, he demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure. Beyond his individual achievements, Yogesh proved himself as a valuable team player, contributing to his squad's success.