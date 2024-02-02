Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 100, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will face Bengal Warriors in the 100th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Hosts Dabang Delhi KC have found a new rhythm since Neveen Kumar’s exit with Ashu Malik taking responsibility and leading the team with his performances. Delhi currently occupy the third spot in the table with ten wins in 16 games and are in a comfortable position for a berth in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors are almost on the verge of elimination. Except for Maninder Singh, the whole team has fallen down like a pack of cards. Currently at the tenth spot in the table, the Warriors have won just six of their 16 games and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors, Match 100, PKL 2023

Date: February 2, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W W W L T

Bengal Warriors (BEN): L L L W W

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Player Squads

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Expected Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Vishal Bhardwaj, Meetu Mhahender, Ashu Malik(C), Yogesh, Vikrant, Manjeet, Mohit

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh(C), Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Aditya S

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction

With current form in their favor, along with home support, Delhi are expected to come out on top. However, the Bengal Warriors are capable of putting up a tough fight and have the players to pull off an upset.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda