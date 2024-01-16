Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 76, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will take on Gujarat Giants in the 76th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur, on Wednesday, January 17.

The absence of star raider Naveen Kumar turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Dabang Delhi KC. Ashu Malik, stepping into Naveen's shoes, has been nothing short of sensational.

Delhi are riding high on a seven-game unbeaten streak, which includes five victories. Ashu Malik has notched up an incredible five consecutive Super 10s, guiding Delhi to the third spot on the table. Although they missed a seemingly easy win against Patna Pirates in their last game, settling for a 39-39 draw, the Delhi-based side is brimming with momentum that they aim to carry forward.

On the flip side, standing just below Delhi at the fourth spot, we have the Gujarat Giants with seven wins in 12 games. Gujarat faced a setback in their previous encounter, succumbing to a hefty 37-17 defeat against Puneri Paltan. However, this setback will fuel their desire to stage a strong comeback against Dabang Delhi KC.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants, Match 76, PKL 2023

Date: January 17, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): T W W W W

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L W L W W

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manjeet, Meetu, Manu, Vijay, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh, Akash Prasher

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Nitin, GB More.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik(C), Mohit, Vikrant, Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Parteek Dahiya, Deepak Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Sonu, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali (C)

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi KC, riding high on Ashu Malik's scintillating form, hold the edge coming into this encounter. However, the Gujarat Giants, hungry for redemption after a tough loss against Puneri Paltan, will be eager to exploit any potential vulnerabilities in Delhi's game.

It promises to be a closely contested battle, although Delhi's recent form suggests they might have a slight advantage. The winner will ultimately be decided by which team can capitalize on opportunities and control the tempo of the game.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda