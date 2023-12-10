Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 17, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will be up against Haryana Steelers in the 17th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. This exciting clash will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (December 10).

After a disappointing start, the Dabang Delhi KC registered their first win of the tournament as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 in a one sided game. The raiding duo of Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik were instrumental in the win as the pair secured 13 and 10 points respectively, while Vishal Bhardwaj picked up four points.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, also secured their maiden win of the tournament as they defeated the Bengaluru Bulls 38-32 in their previous game. Jaideep and Mohit Khaler led the defensive unit of the team as both the defenders registered their first high five of the season.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers, 17th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 10, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W L

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W L

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, Yuvraj Pandeya

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, Mohit

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar (c), Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Vishal Bharadwaj, Mohit, Yogesh and Himmat Antil

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Mohit Nandal (c), Siddharth Desai, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit, Ashish, Vinay and Rahul Sethpal

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi KC will start the game as slight favorites as they have a balanced squad as compared to Haryana Steelers. All eyes will be on the raiding duo of Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik to tackle the experienced defenders of Haryana Steelers.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will be expecting their star raider Siddharth Desai to step up as he failed to make a mark in their previous game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit needs to find a way to stop the in-form Naveen Kumar in their next game.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

