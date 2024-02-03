Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 103, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will take on Telugu Titans in the 103rd match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Dabang Delhi KC are currently in the top half of the points table, holding the third spot just below Puneri Paltan. Though they haven’t started their home leg campaign with a win, they will look to turn the tables this time. Raider Ashu Malik, the superstar for Delhi this season, has been the talk of the town for his breathtaking consistency in every game.

Telugu Titans, who are at the last spot in the points table, are nowhere in the competition for qualifications and have nothing to lose. Their campaign was nothing short of a huge disappointment for their fans.

They would still look to gain some last-minute momentum and give a tight competition to their counterparts. Pawan Sehrawat, who is loved all over India, will be a player that fans would be excited to see in action.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans, Match 103, PKL 2023

Date: February 3, 2024, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): L W W W L

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L W L

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Player Squads

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit

Telugu Titans (TEL): Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Vishal Bhardwaj, Meetu Mhahender, Ashu Malik(C), Yogesh, Vikrant, Manjeet, Mohit

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (C), Ankit, Hamid Nader, Ratan G, Sanjeevi S, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi KC met a rare defeat in their previous fixture losing 38-45 to Bengal Warriors, but that doesn't diminish their stellar displays this season. They are the clear favorites to win against the struggling Telugu Titans and bolster their chances of making the playoffs.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda