Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 80, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will square off against U Mumba in the 80th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will be hosting this exciting encounter on Saturday, January 20.

After winning six consecutive games, the Dabang Delhi KC are now winless in their previous two outings, including a 31-26 defeat against the Gujarat Giants in their last match.

However, the Ashu Malik-led side are still comfortably placed third in the points table with 44 points, having won seven of their 13 games so far. They will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will be hoping for some change in fortunes as they have won just once in their previous five games, including a close 31-29 defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last match.

With six wins and five losses, the Mumbai-based franchise have slipped to ninth place in the points table with 36 points from 12 games. They will be eager to make a strong comeback against Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, 80th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 20, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): L T W W W

U Mumba (MUM): L T L L W

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Player Squads

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, Yuvraj Pandeya.

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik (c), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Ashish, Mohit, Yogesh and Vikrant.

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (c), Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanath V, Gokulakannan M, Rinku and Mukilan Shanmugam.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Match Prediction

Ashu Malik has led the raiding department of Dabang Delhi in the absence of their star raider Naveen Kumar. Malik picked up an impressive 13 points against the Gujarat Giants, but it wasn’t enough as he failed to receive any support from the other raiders.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have failed to perform as a combined unit. Surinder Singh and Rinku's form is a major area of concern for the team right now, as they have failed to support their star raider, Guman Singh, in recent matches.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? U Mumba Dabang Delhi KC 0 votes