Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 92, and telecast details

The Dabang Delhi KC and UP Yoddhas are set to face off in the fourth match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023's Patna leg at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium on Saturday, January 27.

Dabang Delhi KC are looking great this season, winning nine out of 14 games. They are coming off a narrow 35-32 win over Haryana Steelers in the most recent game. Ashu Malik continued his raiding brilliance while defender Yogesh secured four tackle points.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas are having a dismal season, having lost 11 out of 15 games. They suffered their seventh consecutive loss in the last encounter against Telugu Titans (49-32). Pardeep Narwal was the standout performer with a Super-10 while Hitesh claimed four tackle points.

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas, Match 92, PKL 2023

Date: January 27, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W W L T L

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L L L

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Player Squads

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Akash Prasher, Yuvraj Pandeya, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Sumit, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Expected Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik (C), Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Vikrant, Vishal Bharadwaj/Ashish, Yogesh, Mohit

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (C), Anil Kumar, Sumit, Hitesh, Shivam Chaudhary/Gagana Gowda, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction

The Dabang Delhi KC and UP Yoddhas have faced each other 10 times in PKL history, with the former winning four and the latter winning six.

Since season seven, Delhi has maintained dominance in the head-to-head record, winning three out of the last five encounters, including one in the current season. Considering Delhi's superior position in the points table compared to UP, betting on them would be wise.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win

Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win in today's Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas match? Dabang Delhi KC UP Yoddhas 0 votes