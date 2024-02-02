Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: 3 player battles to watch out for

Former champions Dabang Delhi K.C. are gearing up to face off against Bengal Warriors in Match No. 100 of the PKL season 10 on February 2 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm IST.

Dabang Delhi K.C. enter the fixture with confidence following a convincing 36-27 win against U.P. Yoddhas. This victory marked their 10th win of the season.

As of now, Dabang Delhi K.C. sit third on the PKL Season 10 points table, boasting an impressive record of 10 wins, four losses, and two ties, accumulating a total of 59 points.

On the flip side, Bengal Warriors suffered a setback in their last match against Haryana Steelers, succumbing to a 36-41 defeat. Bengal Warriors occupy the 10th position with six wins, eight losses, and two ties, totalling 39 points. With playoff contention at stake, both teams will be eager to secure a crucial victory and climb higher in the standings.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Ashu Malik vs Vaibhav Garge

Ashu Malik has been in a league of his own, showcasing exceptional form for Dabang Delhi. Leading the raiding charts with an impressive 168 raid points in 16 matches, he has emerged as a clutch raider for his team. Ashu Malik's good raid strike rate has been instrumental in Dabang Delhi's success, making him a force to be reckoned with on the kabaddi mat.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Garje has been holding his own for Bengal Warriors, tallying 38 tackle points in 16 games. While his performance has been decent, there's room for improvement, particularly in his strike rate and error avoidance.

Facing a formidable opponent like Ashu Malik, Vaibhav will need to step up his game and minimize mistakes to effectively counter the threat posed by the Dabang Delhi raider.

#2 Maninder Singh vs Ashish Malik

Maninder Singh has been the standout performer for Bengal Warriors, displaying exceptional consistency with 146 raid points in 15 matches. As the only player to consistently deliver for Bengal Warriors across five seasons, Maninder brings a wealth of experience and skill to the team.

His strong reflexes, strategic skills and fearless approach make him a formidable contender on the kabaddi mat, posing a significant threat to opposing defenders.

On the other hand, Ashish Malik has shown promise as a young talent for his team, amassing 34 tackle points in 14 matches. While he possesses good skills, Malik needs to work on avoiding miscalculated errors and maintaining caution on the mat.

#3 Nitin Kumar vs Yogesh

Nitin Kumar has made a strong impression with his debut season for the Bengal Warriors, showcasing excellent promise and skill on the kabaddi mat. With 112 raid points in 14 matches, he has emerged as a standout performer, consistently delivering impactful performances for his team.

Nitin Kumar's ability to navigate through defenses with skill and precision makes him a player to watch out for, as he continues to make waves in the league.

Meanwhile, Yogesh has been a dynamic presence for Dabang Delhi in the defensive lineup. With 46 tackle points in 16 matches, he has displayed good form and consistency, proving to be a reliable asset for his team.

Yogesh's dynamism on the mat, coupled with his ability to read the game effectively, makes him a key player in Dabang Delhi's defensive strategy.