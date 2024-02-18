Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 player battles to watch out for

Dabang Delhi will clash with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match No. 127 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Haryana on February 18 at 9:00 pm IST.

Dabang Delhi have enjoyed a successful campaign this season, already securing a spot in the playoffs. Despite the absence of Naveen, the team's youngsters have risen to the occasion, making them a formidable contender with a well-balanced lineup.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls have faced disappointment this season, failing to meet their expectations despite having a strong squad. Eliminated from playoff contention, they now play solely for pride.

As we gear up for this clash, let's delve into the three-player battles that promise to captivate audiences.

#1 Ashu Malik vs Surjeet Singh

Dabang Delhi's raider, Ashu Malik, has been nothing short of sensational this season, amassing an impressive 240 raid points in 21 games. In the absence of Naveen, Ashu Malik has stepped up admirably, providing crucial guidance to the Dabang Delhi team. With his exceptional escaping skills, pace, and ability to seize opportunities, Malik poses a significant threat to any opponent, vying for the top spot in the raiding leaderboard.

Surjeet Singh, the seasoned cover defender for the Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, has showcased his prowess with 55 tackle points in 20 games. Despite a somewhat sluggish start, Singh has progressively improved throughout the season, leveraging his wealth of experience to benefit the team. His proficiency in block skills makes him a formidable player on the defensive end.

#2 Bharat vs Yogesh

Bengaluru Bulls' raider Bharat has displayed glimpses of promise this season, notching up 103 raid points in 18 games. While he started strongly, he faced some form issues along the way. However, recent performances show signs of improvement. As a key retention for the Bulls, there's anticipation for Bharat to elevate his game in the upcoming matches.

On the defensive front, Yogesh of the Bundelkhand Warriors has been a standout performer, amassing an impressive tally of 64 tackle points in just 20 games for the Dabang Delhi. Known for his astute game-reading abilities and solid skills on the mat, Yogesh poses a significant threat in tonight's clash. Keep an eye on him as he aims to make his mark on the game.

#3 Sushil vs Ashish

Shushil has made the most of his limited opportunities for the Bengaluru Bulls, shining brightly with 67 raid points in just 14 games. Despite being a youngster, he showcases impressive speed and sharp game-reading skills, making him a valuable asset for the Bulls in recent matches.

On the defensive end, Ashish of the Dabang Delhi has proven to be quite effective this season, securing 48 tackle points in 18 games. Known for his solid game-reading abilities, Ashish has been a reliable team player for the Delhi side, contributing to their defensive efforts consistently throughout the season.