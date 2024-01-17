Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants: 3 player battles to watch out for

Former champions Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the 76th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the SMS Indoor stadium in Jaipur, on January 17, commencing at 08:00 pm IST.

Currently, Dabang Delhi K.C. hold the third position on the points table with 43 points from seven wins, three losses, and two ties. Gujarat Giants follow closely with 39 points, having won seven matches and suffered five losses.

Examining their head-to-head record, Dabang Delhi K.C. have the upper hand, securing six wins against Gujarat Giants' five in the 13 encounters, while two matches ended in ties. The last face-off saw Dabang Delhi K.C. emerge victorious with a 35-28 scoreline in Season 10.

The stage is set for an intense battle between these two competitive teams in what promises to be an exciting fixture. On that note. let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Ashu Malik vs Fazel Atrachali

Ashu Malik has elevated his game to a different level, stepping up as the leader in the absence of Naveen Kumar. Justifying his price tag, he has showcased an impressive performance with 113 raid points in 12 matches for Dabang Delhi in this PKL edition. Notably, he has the most do-or-die raid points and consistently secured super 10s, positioning himself as a potential superstar in the making.

On the defensive end, Fazel Atrachali maintains good form, though not topping the charts. In 12 games, he has secured 32 tackle points, effectively leading Gujarat Giants. Atrachali boasts a solid physique and vast experience in both the PKL and the international circuit, adding a valuable layer to his leadership on the mat.

#2 Manjeet vs Sombir

Manjeet, with 35 raid points in 12 matches for Dabang Delhi, provides crucial support to Ashu Malik in the raiding unit. Despite not having outstanding stats, Manjeet is a promising and skilful young player.

Contrastingly, Sombir of Gujarat Giants stands out as a seasoned campaigner. Across 12 matches, he has accumulated 33 tackle points, proving to be very effective and consistently contributing to his team's defensive efforts this season.

#3 Parteek Dahiya vs Ashish Malik

Parteek Dahiya, representing Gujarat Giants, had an exceptional debut season last year but has faced challenges in reaching that same level of performance. Despite this, his current campaign has been decent, with 48 raid points in 10 matches.

Parteek Dahiya, recognized for his talent and skills, introduces new dimensions to the mat. If he gains momentum, he becomes a challenging force to halt.

Ashish Malik, serving as the left-corner defender for Dabang Delhi, has accumulated 29 tackle points in 11 matches. While his game experiences are still developing, Malik has shown promise as a young talent within the team.