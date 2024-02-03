Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Former champions Dabang Delhi K.C. will face Telugu Titans in Match No.103 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 3 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM IST.

Dabang Delhi K.C. has positioned themselves strongly in the PKL 10 points table, occupying the third spot with a notable performance. Their record of 10 wins, five losses, and two ties has earned them a commendable total of 60 points, reflecting their consistent efforts and competitive spirit throughout the season.

On the contrary, Telugu Titans face a challenging situation as they currently languish at the 12th position on the points table. With only 16 points to their name, they have managed to secure victory in just two matches, while enduring defeats in 15 encounters.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for

#1 Ashu Malik vs Sandeep Dhull

Ashu Malik has truly established himself in a league of his own, elevating his performance admirably. With 185 raid points in 17 matches and an impressive streak of 10 consecutive Super 10s for Dabang Delhi, he's been consistently outstanding. His diverse skill set has been truly winning games for Dabang Delhi

In contrast, Sandeep Dhull's start to the season has been lacklustre. With only 35 tackle points in 13 games, he's failed to capitalize on his experience in the circuit. Despite being a reliable defender, he's struggled to find momentum, which is unfortunate for Telugu Titans, as it seems too late for a turnaround.

#2 Pawan Kumar vs Yogesh

Pawan Kumar, one of the top raiders in the PKL circuit, has struggled due to a lack of team support and injury concerns, resulting in a significant drop in his strike rate. Despite boasting 146 raid points in 16 games, his individual stats haven't translated into success for Telugu Titans.

Meanwhile, Yogesh, the young defender for Dabang Delhi, has shown promise with his solid tackling skills, accumulating 49 tackle points in just seven games. While he possesses good skills, he could benefit from improving his attention to detail and strategic mindset in the game.

#3 Sanjeevi vs Vishal Bhardwaj

Sanjeevi has emerged as the best performer for Telugu Titans in this edition of the PKL. Despite limited opportunities, he has made a significant impact with 39 raid points to his name, showcasing his potential as a promising youngster.

On the other hand, Vishal Bhardwaj, although possessing good experience, has struggled with consistency this season. With only 26 tackle points in 14 matches, his stats may not be impressive, but his wealth of experience could still prove to be valuable for the Delhi side.