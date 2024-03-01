Pro Kabaddi 2023 Final, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for 

We're ready for the ultimate showdown as Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers clash in the highly anticipated final of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on March 1 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The battle for supremacy kicks off at 08:00 pm IST, with both teams vying to etch their names in PKL history by claiming their maiden title.

Puneri Paltan dominated the league stage, securing the top spot with an impressive record of 17 wins, two losses, and three ties, accumulating a record-breaking 96 points. With a young and dynamic roster, they've stamped their authority as one of the most formidable teams in PKL history, cruising into the final after dispatching Patna Pirates in a one-sided encounter.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers emerged as the dark horse of the tournament, finishing fifth in the league standings. Despite facing some setbacks, they showcased their resilience by clinching crucial victories, including stunning wins against Gujarat Giants in the eliminator and Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semi-finals. Now, they're ready to defy the odds once again and make their mark in the ultimate showdown.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Aslam Inamdar vs Rahul Sethpal

Aslam Inamdar has showcased tremendous promise and consistent performance in the current PKL edition for Puneri Paltan, amassing an impressive 140 raid points. His strength lies in his pace, and he has displayed exceptional strategic play. Moreover, his leadership on the mat has been instrumental in guiding Pune to their best level.

On the opposing side, Rahul Sethpal has emerged as a formidable threat to many raiders, consistently delivering strong performances with 71 tackle points. In the final, he will pose a significant challenge to Aslam Inamdar. Rahul's expertise in handling super tackle scenarios makes him a formidable defender to contend with.

#2 Vinay vs Mohammedreza Shadlou

Shadlou with his trademark ankle hold

Vinay from Haryana Steelers has been consistently brilliant this season, accumulating an impressive 160 raid points. His positive demeanor shines through in every crucial situation, and he's shown great promise with his speed and evasion skills, maintaining this level of performance throughout.

Leading Puneri Paltan’s defense is Mohammadreza Shadlou, who has pocketed 97 tackle points in 23 games in PKL 10. Shadlou is a fearless defender known for his consistent performance over the season. With strong skills, physicality, and tactical acumen, he's proven himself worth every penny Pune invested in him, boasting a record-breaking 11 High 5s in the current PKL edition.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Mohit Nandal

Mohit Goyat has proven to be a formidable raider for Puneri Paltan, showcasing impressive skills and unwavering consistency. As an able support to Aslam, he's been instrumental in leading the raiding department, with 120 raid points and particularly excelling in do-or-die scenarios with his tactical prowess.

Meanwhile, Mohit Nandal has emerged as a solid defender in the right cover position for Haryana Steelers. With 70 tackle points to his name, he's proven himself to be a reliable team player, offering crucial support to his teammates on the defensive end.