Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi: 3 Player battles to watch out for 

Gujarat Giants are set to clash with former champions Dabang Delhi KC in match number 52 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on January 2, 2024, at 8 pm IST.

Having made an impressive start to the season, Gujarat Giants currently hold the second position in the league table with 6 wins from 9 matches. Fazel's leadership has been instrumental, guiding a modest squad, and the younger players have particularly stood out.

On the contrary, Dabang Delhi's journey has been a mix of victories and losses, with 4 wins and 4 losses in 8 games. The absence of star raider Naveen due to injury is a concern. However, Delhi remain formidable, evident in their recent triumph with Ashu Malik at the helm.

Now, let's delve into three player battles worth keeping an eye on.

#1 Parteek vs Ashish Malik

Both are youngsters enjoying a good time in the current edition of the PKL. Parteek played a fantastic game against Bengal Warriors, scoring 22 raid points without getting out. He was also the match-winner in their game against Tamil Thalaivas. Parteek poses a threat to Dabang Delhi's defense.

Ashish Malik, meanwhile, had a slow start to the season but gradually picked up his game, accumulating 19 tackle points in 7 matches. In the last match, he registered a high 5 in the match against UP Yoddhas.

#2 Ashu Malik vs Fazel Atrachali

Ashu Malik has had a brilliant run in the current edition, continuing his form from Season 9. He has been remarkably effective, providing crucial support to Naveen in raiding. In the 8 matches he played, Malik has accumulated an impressive 65 raid points.

Standing against him is the Sultan of Kabaddi, Fazel Atrachali. Atrachali has had a commendable performance in the current edition for Gujarat Giants, securing 25 tackle points in 9 matches, including a high 5. As a highly experienced campaigner, Malik needs to be cautious in facing him.

#3 Rakesh vs Yogesh

Yogesh, who plays for Delhi has notched up 17 tackle points in 8 games, showcasing a decent run. His performance suggests reliability and consistency can be expected from him.

Rakesh, meanwhile, is having a good outing with Gujarat Giants. He has played 9 matches and accumulated an impressive 56 raid points. Thus, we can expect a strong duel between the youngsters.