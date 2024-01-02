Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL Match 53, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi K.C. will square off in the 53rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, on Tuesday, December 2, at 8 pm IST.

Before Puneri Paltan regained the top spot on Monday, the Gujarat Giants held the position. The Giants' last encounter was a 51-42 win against Bengal Warriors. Parteek Dahiya stood out for the Giants with a remarkable performance, securing 25 points, including three tackle points.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. secured their fourth victory in the last game against UP Yoddhas 35-25, even in the absence of Naveen Kumar due to a knee injury. Ashu Malik took charge, achieving a Super 10, while left-corner Ashish secured a High 5 in defense. Delhi are now seventh with 25 points from eight games.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 53, PKL 2023

Date: January 2, 2023, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Form Guide in PKL 2023

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W W W L L

Dabang Delhi K.C. (DEL): W T W L W

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Player Squads

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Manuj, Sonu, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohit Gulia, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D

Dabang Delhi K.C. (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Expected Playing 7

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Sombir, Balaji D, Mohammad Nabibakhsh / Rohit Gulia, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Ravi Kumar

Dabang Delhi K.C. (DEL): Ashu Malik (C), Manjeet, Mohit, Vikrant, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh, Ashish

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants share an even head-to-head record, with both teams having secured five victories each out of the 12 games played, while two matches concluded in a tie. However, the current season sees the Giants in a superior position compared to Dabang Delhi.

Both teams are entering the upcoming game on the back of recent wins, but the Giants, riding on the momentum of three consecutive victories, are expected to approach the match with greater confidence and aim for a similar performance.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the match.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda