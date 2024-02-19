Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 128, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 128th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula on Monday, February 19.

The Fazel Atrachali-led Gujarat Giants secured their 13th victory of the season by defeating the UP Yoddhas (36-29) in their last game. Parteek Dahiya played a pivotal role in the raiding department, scoring 11 points and successfully executing a tackle. Deepak Singh also contributed significantly with a High-5 and six tackles.

On the other hand, the Jaipur Pink Panthers recently won 51-44 against the Telugu Titans, with star raider Arjun Deshwal scoring 16 raid points. Captain Sunil Kumar led the defense with a High-5, alongside Reza Mirbagheri, and also pulled off a Super raid.

Having qualified for the playoffs, both teams are set for a challenging contest.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 128, PKL 2023

Date: February 19, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W W W W L

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W W L W

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Manuj, Sonu, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohit Gulia, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Sumit

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Sombir/Manuj, Balaji D, Parteek Dahiya, Mohammad Nabibaksh/Sonu, Rakesh

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (C), Reza Mirbagheri, Sahul Kumar/Lucky Sharma, Ankush, V Ajith/Abhijeet Malik, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers have already met this season. In the reverse fixture in Bengaluru, the latter won by a narrow 35-32 margin.

Looking at the head-to-head records, the Giants have won six out of 13 games while the Panthers have won five, including three in the last five games.

Hence, Jaipur will be the team to keep an eye on.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda