Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 11, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will square off against Patna Pirates in the 11th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at The Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 7.

The Fazel Atrachali-led Gujarat Giants clinched a tight 39-37 victory over U Mumba in their previous game, marking their third consecutive win this season. Despite trailing 16-18 in the first half, the Giants' raiders took charge in the second half, securing 15 raid points.

Sonu Jaglan emerged as the standout performer, orchestrating a remarkable comeback with a super raid in the last 30 seconds when the score was tied at 36-36.

On the other hand, three-time champions Patna Pirates started their campaign with a convincing 50-28 win over Telugu Titans. The team showcased an all-round effort with each of the seven players delivering strong performances.

Sachin Tanwar stood out as the leading raider with 11 raid points, followed by Manjeet with eight, while Ankit secured a High 5 in the match.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, 11th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 7, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W W W

Patna Pirates (PAT): W

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sourav Gulia, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Balaji D

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Sonu Jaglan, Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Sombir

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Manjeet, Sandeep Kumar, Krishan, Ankit

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

The Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants have faced off in 11 head-to-head matchups, with the Giants securing victory in six instances and the Pirates winning in five. Out of their last four meetings, the Pirates have emerged victorious in three.

While both teams have started the current season on a positive note, the past dominance of the Pirates in their head-to-head contests suggests they are likely to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win the match.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

