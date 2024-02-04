Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 player battles to watch out for

Gujarat Giants are all set to take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 105th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 4 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. With this contest scheduled to kick off at 09:00 pm IST, both teams are gearing up for a battle of supremacy on the kabaddi mat.

As the PKL season progresses towards its final stages, Gujarat Giants find themselves navigating through a rollercoaster of results. With nine wins and eight losses, they've showcased glimpses of their potential, but inconsistency has plagued their campaign.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas have faced their fair share of challenges in the ongoing season. With seven wins and 10 losses, they've endured a turbulent journey so far. Despite their struggles, the Thalaivas have exhibited flashes of brilliance recently in a bid to compete for the playoffs.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Narender Kandola vs Sombir

Narender Kandola has emerged as a standout performer for Tamil Thalaivas, showcasing impressive form and consistency throughout the season. With 133 raid points in 16 matches, he has been a reliable asset for the team, often instrumental in securing victories.

Meanwhile, Sombir of Gujarat Giants has proven to be a dependable defender with 44 tackle points in 17 matches. While he has showcased reliability, there is room for improvement in his performance. With better coordination and communication, Sombir has the capability to turn the tide in favor of the Giants.

#2 Ajinkya Pawar vs Fazel Atrachali

Ajinkya Pawar has proven to be a reliable raider for Tamil Thalaivas, showcasing consistency and skill throughout the season. With 118 raid points in 17 matches, he has displayed his ability to perform in clutch moments, often making crucial contributions in critical situations.

On the other hand, Fazel Atrachali brings a wealth of experience to Gujarat Giants, with his leadership and physicality making him a formidable presence on the mat. While his individual stats may not reflect his usual standards, with 46 tackle points in 17 matches, his influence extends beyond numbers.

Atrachali's leadership qualities and tactical acumen are vital in guiding the Giants' defense and shaping their overall performance on the kabaddi court.

#3 Rakesh vs Sagar

Rakesh has been a key raider for Gujarat Giants, amassing 77 raid points in 16 games. While he started the season with momentum, his form has seen a recent dip. Nevertheless, this youngster possesses some good skills and has the potential to bounce back strongly.

Meanwhile, Sagar has emerged as a defensive stalwart for Tamil Thalaivas, shouldering the team's hopes with aplomb. Leading the defensive charts with 63 tackle points in 16 games, his strength and experience make him a crucial asset for the Thalaivas.