Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas: 3 player battles to watch out for

The Gujarat Giants will face the UP Yoddhas in Match No. 37 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 23 at 9 pm IST.

The Gujarat Giants have had a mixed start to the campaign, beginning strongly in the home leg, but as momentum slipped, they've been grappling with form concerns. Overall, they have won three and lost three matches, placing them in fifth position.

The UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, are also experiencing a mixed outing with two wins, three losses, and one draw. The raiding has been impressive for the UP side, but defensive errors have proven costly, leading to points slipping from their grasp.

On that note, let's delve into the three player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Fazel Atrachali vs Pardeep Narwal

Fazel Atrachali has been a stalwart in the PKL circuit for over nine seasons, maintaining consistent form. The Iranian left corner defender has accumulated 14 tackle points in six matches, leading the team effectively. In the last encounter against Haryana Steelers, he secured four tackle points, showcasing his strength, experience, and posing a significant threat to Pardeep Narwal.

On the flip side, Pardeep Narwal is experiencing an on and off season. While he performed admirably in the initial matches for UP Yoddhas, there was a lack of momentum. In six matches, he has garnered 41 raid points. This presents a crucial opportunity for redemption as he faces his former teammate.

#2 Sombir vs Surender Gill

Surender Gill has been exceptionally consistent and brilliant this season for UP Yoddhas, amassing an impressive 62 raid points in six matches. With three super 10s, he has proven to be highly effective, utilizing his stature and quick reflexes to navigate through any defense effortlessly.

Sombir, on the other hand, aims to maintain his peak form from the last season. The right corner defender has already secured 17 tackle points in six matches, and there are expectations for him to pose a formidable threat to the in-form raider Surender tonight.

#3 Sumit vs Sonu Jaglan

Sumit, the left corner defender for UP Yoddhas, has made a significant impact in the current season with 16 tackle points in six matches, showcasing a great start to the season. While experiencing a slight fumble lately, there's potential for redemption.

Sonu Jaglan on the other hand, with an impressive 50 raid points in six matches, has emerged as a surprise package for Gujarat Giants and he is proving to be a substantial threat for the defense with his pacy and quick raiding skills.