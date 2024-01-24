Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL Match 87, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers are all set to face Dabang Delhi KC in the 87th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will play host to this exciting encounter on Wednesday, January 24.

Dabang Delhi KC have performed consistently in this season so far as they have lost just once in their previous five games, including a 39-33 victory over U Mumba in their previous encounter.

The Ashu Malik-led side looks all set to secure a place in the knockouts of the tournament, as they are currently placed third in the points table with 49 points, having won eight of their 14 games so far.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, made a strong comeback in their previous game as they trashed the home team Telugu Titans 37-30 in a one-sided game.

The team will be looking to take momentum out of this game and continue their impressive run in the tournament, as they are currently placed fifth in the points table with 44 points, having won eight of their 14 games.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, 87th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 24, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W L W T W

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W L T W W

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Player Squads

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, Mohit

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, Yuvraj Pandeya

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Expected Playing 7

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (c), Siddharth Desai, Rahul Sethpal, Ghanshyam Magar, Mohit Nandal, Naveen Kundu and Vinay

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik (c), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Ashish, Mohit, Yogesh and Vikrant

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction

The defensive duo of Rahul Ssethpal and Mohit Nandal destroyed the Telugu Titans as the pair registered an impressive high five in the game. They have a tough task ahead once again: stopping an in-form Ashu Malik in their upcoming fixture against Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will start the game as slight favourites considering the form of their star raider, Ashu Malik, who notched up 17 raid points against the U Mumba. However, the defensive unit of the team is expected to have an edge over a slightly inexperienced raiding department of the Haryana Steelers.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

