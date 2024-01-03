Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 3 player battles to watch out for

Haryana Steelers are gearing up to face the reigning champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers, in Match No. 53 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on January 3 at 8 pm IST.

Both teams have shown promise in the current edition. Having retained their core, the defending champions initially had a slow start but managed to secure wins consistently by demonstrating their strategic prowess. Currently standing at the 4th position on the league table with four wins, two draws, and two losses, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look forward to maintain their momentum.

On the flip side, Haryana Steelers have had a mixed outing, finding themselves in the 7th position with five wins in eight matches. Despite a modest squad, coach Manpreet has been able to find match winners, and tonight's contest will test their mettle once again.

Now, let's delve into the three player battles to keep an eye on.

#1 Vinay vs Ankush

Vinay has made an impressive start to the new season, amassing 67 raid points in eight games for Haryana Steelers. As a retained player, he's showcasing his mettle, particularly in do-or-die situations, emerging as Haryana's top scorer and a reliable asset in the current edition.

On the defensive front, Ankush, hailed as the best defender in the league last season, is navigating a path to regain his top form. While not hitting peak performance just yet, he's gradually showcasing his defensive prowess for Jaipur Pink Panthers with 19 tackle points in 8 games.

#2 Arjun Deshwal vs Jaideep

Arjun Deshwal, last season's MVP, is seamlessly carrying forward his exceptional form, notching up an impressive 76 raid points in just 8 matches. He remains the linchpin of Jaipur's raiding strategy and will be looking forward to perform well against their Neighbours.

On the flip side, Haryana Steelers' captain, Jaideep, has been a consistent force in defense. Across 8 matches, he has amassed 21 tackle points, showcasing remarkable effectiveness and unwavering consistency, particularly in the covers. The clash between Arjun's dynamic raiding and Jaideep's resolute defense is poised to be a captivating highlight in the upcoming match.

#3 Ajith Kumar vs Mohit Nandal

With 41 raid points in 8 matches Ajith Kumar has been an able support for Arjun Deshwal for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the raiding. While he experienced an early surge, there's a recent dip in his rhythm; however, one cannot underestimate his raw pace and strategic raiding skills. Ajith brings a combination of speed and mind games to the raiding front.

Conversely, Mohit Nandal is having a decent season with 20 tackle points in 8 games. Although his performances have been a bit inconsistent, he collaborates effectively with Jaideep, contributing crucial points to the scoreboard. Mohit's partnership with Jaideep remains a key factor in Haryana Steelers' defensive efforts.