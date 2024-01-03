Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 54, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off in the 54th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Wednesday, January 3.

Haryana Steelers suffered their third loss of the season against Patna Pirates 46-33 on Friday, December 29. Despite being recognized for their formidable defense this season, the Steelers struggled in that aspect. Rahul Sethpal was the standout performer in defense with a High 5, while Vinay secured his second Super 10.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers tied their previous game against Dabang Delhi. Star raider Arjun Deshwal faced a challenging first half without securing any touchpoints, while Delhi's defenders maintained a 100 percent tackle strike rate, leading 23-11 at halftime.

Despite trailing by three points at 29-26 with a little over five minutes left, the Pink Panthers managed to level the scores at 32-32 in the dying moments.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 54, PKL 2023

Date: January 3, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L W L W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): T W W W L

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

Haryana Steelers (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Ghanshyam Magar, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit Nandal

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Sumit

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (C), Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Mohit Khaler, Vinay, Shivam Pathare, K Prapanjan / Siddharth Desai

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (C), Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Arjun Deshwal, Abhijeet Malik / Bhavani Rajput

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have faced each other 12 times in PKL history. The Panthers have been the dominant team in the head-to-head with seven wins, while the Steelers have been victorious on just three occasions with two games ending in a draw.

This season, the Panthers hold a better position in the points table, entering the upcoming game after a tie and three consecutive wins. On the other hand, the Steelers have suffered two losses in their last three games, including the most recent one.

Thus, the Panthers are expected to have the upper hand in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match.

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda