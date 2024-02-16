Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 122, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers will square off against Patna Pirates in the 122nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula, on Friday, February 16.

Haryana Steelers will be on the edge of their seats, as they need only one win to qualify for the top six. They registered their 11th win, the third consecutive, over UP Yoddhas (50-34) in the previous game. Shivam Pathare and Vinay led the raiding department with a Super-10 each while Mohit Nandal stood out in the defense with a High-5.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates are coming off a 38-36 victory against the Telugu Titans. This win booked them a seat in the playoffs. Krishan Dhull was the star defender with four tackle points while Mayur Kadam earned three. Sandeep Kumar emerged as the top raider with seven raid points.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Match 122, PKL 2023

Date: February 16, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W W L W

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W W T W

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

Haryana Steelers (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Ghanshyam Magar, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit Nandal

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (C), Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Mohit Khaler, Vinay, Shivam Pathare, Siddharth Desai

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar (C), M Sudhakar/Sandeep Kumar, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Ankit, M Babu, Mayur Kadam.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates have met on 10 occasions, with the latter winning five games and one ending in a tie. The Pirates have defeated the Steelers this season with a convincing 46-33 margin and will be keen on replicating their dominating performance in the upcoming game as well.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

