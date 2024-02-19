Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: 3 player battles to watch out for

Haryana Steelers gear up to take on the Puneri Paltan in Match 129 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, slated for February 19 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula. The battle is set to kick off at 09:00 pm IST.

Haryana Steelers, currently occupying the fifth position on the PKL Season 10 points table, have showcased their prowess with 13 wins, six defeats, and one tie in 20 matches, accumulating a total of 70 points.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have been on fire this season, standing strong in the second position. With an impressive record of 15 wins, two losses, and three ties, they have amassed a total of 86 points. A victory in this match could propel them to the summit of the table.

Both teams have already secured their spot in the playoffs, and now they will battle it out for pride in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Vinay vs Shadlou

Vinay has emerged as the standout raider for the Haryana Steelers this season, amassing an impressive total of 129 raid points in 19 matches. Known for his consistency and adept raiding skills, he has been a pivotal force in their offensive strategy.

PKL's newest poster boy, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, on the other hand, spearheads the defense for Puneri Paltan. With an impressive record of 81 tackle points in 20 matches, Shadlou epitomizes brilliance with his robust physicality, unwavering consistency, and remarkable speed.

Notably, he has earned the distinction of being the fastest player to reach 250 tackle points in PKL history, establishing himself as the most feared defender in the league.

#2 Aslam Inamdar vs Rahul Sethpal

Mohit Goyat has undoubtedly been the go-to raider for the Puneri Paltan in Season 10, amassing an impressive tally of 106 raid points across 19 matches. Renowned for his solid team play and utilization of skilful techniques and reflexes, Goyat excels particularly in do-or-die scenarios, where he has notched up 26 crucial points.

On the defensive front, the Haryana Steelers will rely heavily on Rahul Sethpal, who has notched up 62 tackle points in 19 matches of PKL 10. Sethpal's prowess in executing super tackles and his pivotal role as a prime defender underscore his significant improvement and contribution to the team's defensive solidity.

#3 Aslam Inamdar vs Jaideep

Aslam Inamdar shines as the best raider in the Puneri Paltan lineup, amassing an impressive total of 132 raid points across 20 matches, showcasing his versatility and prowess in both raiding and defensive roles. His ability to swiftly manoeuvre on the mat, coupled with his astute decision-making skills, makes him a formidable force to reckon with.

Jaideep has showcased his leadership prowess and defensive prowess admirably for the Haryana Steelers, amassing an impressive tally of 60 tackle points in 19 matches. His consistent performances have been instrumental in bolstering the team's defensive capabilities.